SOWETAN SAYS | Let’s seek solutions for mental health scourge

The 16-hour hostage drama involving a police officer in Mamelodi, Tshwane, which ended in a murder-suicide tragedy, is a painful reminder of the high suicide rates in the country and stigma around mental health.
Const Thapelo Mashego held his family, including his mother, 69, and 18-year-old nephew, whom he shot dead before turning the gun on himself.
At the heart of it all was a “family dispute”.
In a country where the unemployment rate is high and breadwinners keep losing their jobs in high numbers, we’re faced with ever-rising cost of living, relationship challenges and toxic work environments, leading to people falling into depression. Sadly, many, especially men, suffer in silence out of fear of being judged and labelled weak.
Some people who suffer from mental health issues don’t even know they have a disorder. Importantly, many in society don’t understand what they are and how to treat and help people suffering from them.
Many times we’ve read stories of people with mental illnesses being killed because their communities thought they were witches or being called dehumanising names.
But here’s the reality: 23 people die by suicide in SA daily, according to statistics from the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag). They also show that there are 230 serious attempts to end one's life.
These are not just numbers. They are mothers, fathers, husbands, wives, sisters and cousins battling with many of life’s challenges.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has, in the aftermath of the Mamelodi hostage drama, called on police officers to use the SAPS trauma counselling and debriefing services.
The SAPS has said many of their members were not using these services. So, what is being done about that? Urging police officers or anyone who suffers from a mental health disorder is not enough.
A hand needs to be extended to them and they must be pulled out of their dark corner so they can see the light.
Mental health, like any other health issue, needs special focus. A lot of education needs to happen, much like yesteryears when the government ramped up its HIV/Aids campaign as the disease ravaged communities.
We need to make noise about these issues.
Mental health is a serious issue and if government and society don’t start treating it as such, it will have devastating effects on livelihoods. People in distress always show signs and we need to know what those are and be on high alert.
As you go through your struggles, remember, you’re not alone. There is always someone out there you can talk to. Don’t lose hope. Reach out for help.
If you or someone you know needs help, reach out to Sadag on its suicide hotline on 0800-567-567 or 0800-121-314.
SowetanLIVE
SOWETAN SAYS | Let’s seek solutions for mental health scourge
SowetanLIVE
