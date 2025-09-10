SOWETAN SAYS | Power struggles around Mkhwanazi uncalled-for

The investigations into allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi are yet to start, but there has already been drama about where he should take the stand first.
In the past few days, an uproar has erupted from some members of parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating Mkhwanazi’s allegations of political interference in the police service.
The sticking point has been Mkhwanazi’s unavailability to appear before the committee, as he is scheduled to take the stand before the Madlanga commission of inquiry which is set to start on September 17.
Despite ad hoc committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane confirming Mkhwanazi has requested to be allowed to conclude engagements with the commission until September 24, this has not sat well with some committee members. They have accused Mkhwanazi of prioritising the commission of inquiry over the ad hoc committee.
Both the committee and the commission of inquiry were established after Mkhwanazi dropped bombshell allegations of criminality in the police and criminal justice system.
The two forums are hugely important in establishing the truth on the allegations, especially against those who oversaw our law enforcement. The law provides for the existence of both inquiries as part of our system of accountability and constitutionally mandated oversight over state institutions.
But when others seemingly wish to create a tug of war between the two forums over who has more powers, there is a risk of delegitimising their role in the public eye and discrediting whatever evidence to be given – even before hearings resume.
For matters as serious as those alleged by Mkhwanazi during his press conference in July, which go to the heart of administration of justice and public safety, we simply cannot afford to be distracted by power struggles driven by egos.
While parliamentarians will, by nature, always seek to score political points, doing so in matters of national security exposes political immaturity and poor leadership. The success of the commission of inquiry and ad hoc committee investigations depends on full co-operation of all in leadership to reveal the truth.
What the public expects from the work of the commission and the committee is restoration of integrity in the public institutions under scrutiny. To do this, we need cool heads in leadership of the forums investigating Mkhwanazi’s allegations that will put the interest of the country before their own or those of their political parties.
Our leaders must steer clear of sowing confusion on things as mundane as where a witness must appear first if we are serious about rooting out corruption and restoring integrity of our police.
SOWETAN SAYS | Power struggles around Mkhwanazi uncalled-for
