MALAIKA MAHLATSI | The law must protect my right to have complete autonomy over my life – including the right to die
The truly devastating thing about death is that it lives in the present, the past and the future.
Two weeks ago, my dear friend and colleague at EWN, Tshidi Madia, died unexpectedly. To describe her death as devastating would be an understatement. I have not come to terms with it, in part because she had so much to live for. Our last conversation just days before she was hospitalised was about a future she will never get to have. We parted with a commitment to have a coffee date that would never materialise.
The truly devastating thing about death is that it lives in the present, the past and the future. When someone you love dies – especially when they die as suddenly and unexpectedly as Tshidi did – you grieve the loss in the present. You also grieve in the future for the dreams they will never realise, your milestones that they will not be around to celebrate, and the many things that are yet to happen that they will never be part of. But you also grieve in the past, for all the loved ones you have lost along the way...
