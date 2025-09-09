Columnists

SOWETAN SAYS | Intensify efforts to end gun violence

By SOWETAN - 09 September 2025 - 06:30
Gauteng crime prevention wardens.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The brazen shooting of five crime prevention wardens in Ekurhuleni in the early hours of Sunday highlights once again the grim reality of SA's gun violence crisis.

The wardens, who were unarmed when they fell under gun attack by a group of crime suspects, became the latest victims in a relentless wave of criminal pushback against law enforcement. Fortunately, they all survived the shooting, though some of them are still in a critical condition at the hospital.

The timing of this attack is both tragic and symbolic – it occurred on the very day the government was conducting the annual remembrance for police officers killed in the line of duty. This juxtaposition underscores the extent to which criminals have grown emboldened, even as society mourns the sacrifices of those who serve.

Barely a day later, the KwaZulu-Natal police announced the fatal shooting of five young suspects linked to murder, house robberies, extortion and the possession of unlicensed firearms. While the KZN police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, expressed relief that no officers were harmed, the incident illustrates the deadly cycle of violence that is consuming SA: criminals armed to the teeth, pitted against law enforcement officers under siege. Further disturbing is that the five suspects were very young – their ages ranging from 17 to mid-20s.

Two truths emerge from these developments. First, gun violence in SA is now alarmingly pervasive. Illegal firearms are flooding communities, fuelling violent crimes that not only target civilians but also those tasked with protecting them.

Second, the police are increasingly under attack. Criminal gangs and networks have grown more organised and ruthless, confident enough to confront the state head-on. The consequence is a direct threat to law enforcement capacity, public safety and ultimately the rule of law.

This situation cannot be normalised or tolerated. It must be condemned. Communities cannot thrive in an environment where criminals wield more firepower and appear less fearful of consequence than those who wear the badge of authority.

The state must urgently intensify efforts to curb the proliferation of illegal firearms, strengthen intelligence-led policing and ensure that officers and wardens are adequately resourced to protect themselves and the public.

At the same time, communities need to be drawn into stronger partnerships with law enforcement, because safety is a shared responsibility.

As a country, we stand at a crossroads: either we decisively confront the scourge of gun violence and the audacity of criminals who challenge the state or we risk sliding deeper into lawlessness. 

