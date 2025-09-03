Columnists

SOWETAN SAYS | Govt must act with urgency to save jobs

By SOWETAN - 03 September 2025 - 06:00
Richard Bay Minerals. File photo.
Richard Bay Minerals. File photo.
Image: www.riotinto.com

The steel and engineering sector, the mainstay of the South African economy for years, is shedding jobs, leaving communities across the country devastated.

This is according to the National Employers’ Association of SA, which used to represent 1,800 businesses employing 65,000 workers in engineering industries. The association says its affiliation has shrunken to 1,500 companies, employing 55,000 people. It attributes the decline to poor economic conditions, unaffordable wage rates and high input costs such as steep steel and electricity prices and what it deems unfair competition from finished goods imported into SA without duty.

Steel giant ArcellorMittal has cited similar factors for its decision to shut down later this month. About 3,500 jobs at its plants and a further 100,000 jobs downstream are at risk.

Last week, yet another blow to SA’s industrial backbone was announced, with Rio Tinto placing its Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) operation under strategic review. RBM has been a cornerstone of KwaZulu-Natal’s economy for nearly 50 years.

RBM is a global leader in the extraction and refining of mineral sands and a producer of zircon, rutile, iron and slag – all vital to building industries worldwide.

The company also operates the largest titanium smelter in the southern hemisphere, employing about 5,000 workers, supporting thousands more through indirect jobs and is the largest taxpayer in KwaZulu-Natal.

Yet despite this enormous contribution, Rio Tinto, like many foreign investors before it, is rethinking its future in SA. This should be a wake-up call for our government. High operational costs are part of the equation, but they are not the whole story.

State corruption, failing infrastructure, violent crime and lawlessness are eroding investor confidence. Companies that should be powering SA’s growth are instead shutting down or scaling back, taking jobs and tax revenues with them.

The consequences of continued decline are clear. SA already suffers from one of the highest unemployment rates in the world and every lost job pushes another family into poverty. Every departure of a multinational investor sends a chilling message to the world: that SA is no longer a place to do business.

This trend must be reversed. The government must cut red tape and create a business environment where investors feel welcome and secure.

Yesterday, the employment and labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth issued a media statement on the crisis. However, her statement does not discuss plans for urgent interventions to save jobs in the engineering sector. We call on the government to act – before it is too late.

SowetanLIVE

SOWETAN SAYS | Joburg paying price for infrastructure neglect

On Monday Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero “officially opened” Lilian Ngoyi Street, just over two years after an underground gas explosion destroyed a ...
Opinion
1 day ago

SOWETAN SAYS | SA needs clear plan to help women raise kids

Shutting down baby-savers will not stop desperate women from abandoning their babies. Shutting down baby savers has serious consequences, as this ...
Opinion
2 days ago

SOWETAN SAYS | Hospital rebuilding must honour Deokaran

Just a few days ago, family and friends gathered to remember slain whistle-blower Babita Deokaran, who blew the whistle on rampant corruption at the ...
Opinion
5 days ago

SOWETAN SAYS | Park-and-ride plan could boost Jozi

The park-and-ride plan is not a silver bullet, but it signals intent. If paired with safer, reliable services, Johannesburg could transform its daily ...
Opinion
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Coronationville residents block roads over water outages
IN THE KNOW | Lamola on SA vs Israel at ICJ, ANC succession & Malema’s removal ...