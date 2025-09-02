OPINION | Tech entrepreneurs can industrialise and transform SA economy to create employment for youth

SA stands at a pivotal moment in its economic journey, with a pressing need to address high unemployment rates and stimulate economic growth.
In this context, technopreneurship – a powerful blend of technology and entrepreneurship – emerges as a transformative solution, a possible game changer. Companies such as Amazon AWS, Alibaba, eBay, Google and Facebook have revolutionised markets by harnessing technology to deliver innovative products and services. SA’s emerging technopreneurs have the potential to drive similar transformations locally, spurring industrialisation, creating jobs, and positioning the country for sustained economic growth.
But what exactly is technopreneurship, and how can it be leveraged to achieve these goals?
Technopreneurship refers to the combining of entrepreneurial skills with technological expertise to create and innovate within various industries. Technopreneurs identify opportunities to apply technology in new or existing markets, creating products, services, or solutions that address specific needs or challenges.
Unlike traditional entrepreneurs, technopreneurs often focus on developing tech-driven businesses that can scale rapidly, disrupt existing markets, and introduce new business models. Technopreneurship is characterised by its emphasis on innovation and the use of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT).
These technologies enable technopreneurs to develop cutting-edge solutions that can transform industries, increase efficiency, and open up new economic opportunities.
For SA, embracing technopreneurship means fostering a culture of innovation and equipping individuals with the skills and resources needed to thrive in a technology-driven economy.
Industrialisation has long been a cornerstone of economic growth, driving job creation and societal progress. However, the traditional models that rely on manual labour and natural resources are increasingly unsustainable in today’s digital age.
Technopreneurship offers a modern approach to industrialisation by leveraging technology to develop new industries and revitalise existing ones.
In SA, sectors such as renewable energy, agriculture, manufacturing, and financial technology are particularly well suited for technopreneurial innovation.
Technopreneurs can introduce advanced technologies that streamline production processes, reduce costs, and enhance competitiveness in both local and global markets. By fostering a technology-driven industrialisation process, SA can build a more resilient and diversified economy.
To fuel technopreneurial growth, the government and private investors must increase access to funding. Programmes like the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), which supports tech startups, are steps in the right direction. Expanding such initiatives, alongside venture capital and impact investment, will give technopreneurs the financial resources needed to scale their businesses.
Expanding tech hubs and incubators across the country can provide essential resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities for aspiring technopreneurs.
Some examples include Cape Town's Bandwidth Barn and JoziHub in Johannesburg, which offer collaborative spaces for innovators and provide access to workshops and investor networks. These hubs must continue to expand into rural areas, ensuring that technopreneurship opportunities are available across the country.
The future success of technopreneurship hinges on a well-educated and tech-savvy workforce. Coding, AI, and digital literacy should be integrated into the educational curriculum at all levels. Programmes like WeThinkCode, which offers free software engineering training, are essential for equipping South Africans with the skills needed to thrive in a digital economy.
Encouraging collaboration between the public and private sectors is essential for nurturing technopreneurship.
The motivation behind promoting technopreneurship lies in its potential to solve some of SA’s most pressing challenges. Technopreneurship can reduce youth unemployment by creating jobs in high-growth industries such as software development, cybersecurity, and renewable energy. It also enables economic diversification, moving away from traditional reliance on resource-based industries, thereby fostering a more resilient and dynamic economy.
Additionally, technopreneurship promotes sustainable development. For instance, innovations in renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies contribute to environmental sustainability while simultaneously addressing the country’s energy crisis. These solutions are critical for creating a greener, more sustainable future for SA.
The government should introduce incentives for technopreneurs who focus on critical areas such as renewable energy, healthcare, and education. These incentives could include tax breaks, grants, and expedited patent processing to encourage innovation in sectors vital to SA’s future.
Infrastructure is the backbone of technopreneurship. SA must invest in developing high-speed internet access, reliable electricity, and transportation networks, especially in rural areas. This infrastructure is essential for enabling technopreneurs to innovate and scale their businesses.
To fully integrate into the global digital economy, SA should strengthen ties with international tech ecosystems. Collaborating with global tech hubs will give SA technopreneurs access to new markets, advanced technologies, and international expertise, helping them compete on a global stage.
Technopreneurship is more than just a buzzword; it is a strategic approach that can transform SA’s economy, drive industrialisation, and significantly reduce unemployment. By embracing the power of technology and encouraging entrepreneurial innovation, SA can transition towards a more diverse, sustainable, and resilient economy.
- Dr Boikanyo is an academic at the University of Johannesburg
OPINION | Tech entrepreneurs can industrialise and transform SA economy to create employment for youth
DINKO BOIKANYO | Technopreneurship can boost SA's economy, reduce unemployment
