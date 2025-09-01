S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Songezo Zibi’s remarks about black intelligentsia in Joburg not a condemnation but a call to action
Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi provoked an interesting debate, at least within my small circle of friends, when he suggested recently that DA head honcho Helen Zille’s willingness to run for Johannesburg mayor was an indictment of the city’s black intelligentsia.
While being interviewed by a podcaster over a week ago, he suggested that the 75-year-old former Western Cape premier would not have dared raise her hand for Africa’s richest city’s mayoral chain but for the fact that she knows that there were no talented black professionals “willing to step forward...and save the place in which they live”...
