SOWETAN SAYS | SA needs clear plan to help women raise kids

As you have read in our pages today, the department of social development is pushing ahead with plans to shut down baby-saver organisations. The matter is set for a hearing at the North Gauteng High Court next January, but in the meantime, the baby-saver organisations can continue operating thanks to a court order protecting them from being shut down pending the case.
The department argues that the existence of these organisations encourages the abandoning of babies, which is a criminal offence. Baby Savers SA (BSSA) says it has about 40 baby-saver devices installed at childcare centres, orphanages and safe houses across the country.
Each saver is a secure metal box built into a wall. When a baby is placed inside, the device automatically triggers an alarm alerting caregivers on site, who respond within minutes. From there, a social worker is immediately contacted and takes over the statutory processes.
The department argues that the metal boxes the babies are put in pose a risk: what if the device that is supposed to alert the social workers malfunctions? More shockingly, the department is advising women who don’t want babies to either abstain from sex or abort their unborn babies. It is tone deaf comments such as these that make citizens lose hope in this government.
The department of social development has no authority to police women’s sexual activities. It also cannot dictate to women whether to abort or not. This comment fails to grasp the challenges that women face in this country – whether it is the challenge of rape, gender-based violence, poverty or any one of many other ills that the government is failing to tackle.
The decision whether to keep a baby or to engage in sexual activity should be left to the individuals. Baby-saver organisations exist to assist women who cannot afford to take care of their babies due to various circumstances.
While we accept that abandoning a child is an illegal act, the country requires a comprehensive response to deal with this problem. Shutting down baby-savers will not stop desperate women from abandoning their babies. Shutting down baby savers has serious consequences, as this will put the lives of these babies at risk.
While we do not condone the act of abandoning children, at least leaving a baby in the care of social workers is better than throwing the baby in a dustbin or leaving him/her in the veld.
The department of social development should find a middle ground to work with these organisations. The government should also improve its capacity to handle such cases so that women in desperate situations are comfortable with presenting themselves to the department before making drastic decisions.
SOWETAN SAYS | SA needs clear plan to help women raise kids
Image: 123RF/vitalinka
