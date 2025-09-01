SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Competition regulation gears up for unchartered waters

This year marks a transitioning era for competition regulation in SA, not only because the Competition Commission celebrated 25 years of its illustrious journey in 2024, but also in full view of emerging complexities arising from regulating unpredictable global digital markets.
To better understand these uncertain times for competition regulation, the world over, one can rely on a famous quote by Roy Cooper: “Transitions are a time for reflection and a time for looking forward.”
This assertion previews the Competition Commission's 19th annual conference as well as the much anticipated ninth Brics conference.
Over the years, the commission’s approach to competition regulation has earned it international recognition. A crucial element that continues to contribute to and inform our work is our consistent engagement with stakeholders such as the media, public, economists, competition experts, and the legal fraternity.
Every year we take a pause, reflect and renew our partnership with key social partners and industry role players whose voice always matter in the work that we do.
This is a product of a symbiotic collaboration with the Competition Tribunal to host the Annual Competition Law, Economics, and Policy Conference which offer competition authorities the ideal platform to engage with these important stakeholders.
On September 9, we will do so again.
The 19th annual conference will take place this year at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town and is open to competition law practitioners, academics, economists, policymakers, industry experts, media, and the public who wish to join us in discussing competition policy amid changing global markets.
Attendees of the one-day conference, under the theme “Competition Law in Uncertain Times”, can look forward to a series of panel discussions that will explore topics such as how competition policy can contribute to fostering greater access to credit and loans for small-to-medium enterprises, and the role of competition policy in increasing integrated regional trade in African markets.
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Competition regulation gears up for unchartered waters
Image: Dorothy Kgosi
This year marks a transitioning era for competition regulation in SA, not only because the Competition Commission celebrated 25 years of its illustrious journey in 2024, but also in full view of emerging complexities arising from regulating unpredictable global digital markets.
To better understand these uncertain times for competition regulation, the world over, one can rely on a famous quote by Roy Cooper: “Transitions are a time for reflection and a time for looking forward.”
This assertion previews the Competition Commission's 19th annual conference as well as the much anticipated ninth Brics conference.
Over the years, the commission’s approach to competition regulation has earned it international recognition. A crucial element that continues to contribute to and inform our work is our consistent engagement with stakeholders such as the media, public, economists, competition experts, and the legal fraternity.
Every year we take a pause, reflect and renew our partnership with key social partners and industry role players whose voice always matter in the work that we do.
This is a product of a symbiotic collaboration with the Competition Tribunal to host the Annual Competition Law, Economics, and Policy Conference which offer competition authorities the ideal platform to engage with these important stakeholders.
On September 9, we will do so again.
The 19th annual conference will take place this year at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town and is open to competition law practitioners, academics, economists, policymakers, industry experts, media, and the public who wish to join us in discussing competition policy amid changing global markets.
Attendees of the one-day conference, under the theme “Competition Law in Uncertain Times”, can look forward to a series of panel discussions that will explore topics such as how competition policy can contribute to fostering greater access to credit and loans for small-to-medium enterprises, and the role of competition policy in increasing integrated regional trade in African markets.
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Competition not always the best tool to achieve social and economic goals
The conference has attracted distinguished and seasoned speakers including Zuko Godlimpi, the deputy minister of trade, industry, and competition, Eleanor Fox, a professor of trade regulation from the New York University, Dr Thando Vilakazi, the executive director of the Centre for Competition, Regulation and Economic Development at the University of Johannesburg, and head of non-salary lending at Capitec, Magdeline Thidiela.
With a view to chart the approach(es) to competition law and enforcement going forward across Brics nations, the Competition Commission will also host the ninth Brics International Competition Conference (Brics conference) at the same venue in Cape Town from September10 to 11. This conference is held biennially, and hosting rotates between all Brics member states.
The Brics conference seeks to explore the role of competition law to address broader national policy issues such as employment, investment, and national security. In addition, issues of environmental sustainability in merger control and enforcement, and the application of competition law to address emerging competition issues in increasingly digital markets will also be discussed.
Finally, delegates will chart the five-year way forward for competition authorities across Brics nation states.
Members of the fourth estate as well as members of the public who wish to learn more and attend these important public engagements may follow us on our social media platforms and website www.compcom.co.za
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | SA capable of build Al sovereignty
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Advancing women's empowerment in SA's economy
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Forum highlights how the future of competition needs greater agility in merger assessments
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos