SOWETAN SAYS | Hospital rebuilding must honour Deokaran

Just a few days ago, family and friends gathered to remember slain whistle-blower Babita Deokaran, who blew the whistle on rampant corruption at the Tembisa Hospital.
Deokaran, the late acting chief director of financial accounting officer in the Gauteng department of health, was gunned down outside her Winchester Hills home in Joburg. She had just dropped off her daughter at school.
In a country where corruption is rife and those who take a stand against the scourge, like Deokoran, are killed, we all yearn for change and accountability.
On Thursday, Sowetan reported that Gauteng MEC for health, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, has revealed it would cost R14m to repair parts of the Tembisa Hospital, which was recently affected by two fires – on April 19 and 23.
The first fire, which broke out in the accident and emergency section of the hospital (A&E), destroyed several zones in the complex, including the casualty entrance, trauma hall, trauma resuscitation area, main casualty reception desk and various adjacent offices and service areas.
Pharmaceutical stock kept in the A&E section and some patients’ medical records were consumed by the fire, obliterating important records for both the hospital and patients.
Four days later, another fire broke out in the medical records scanning room and damaged patient records and file scanning equipment. A 48-year-old suspect has been arrested for arson and according to police, he confessed to starting the two fires.
The hospital has been diverting some priority patients to other facilities, including Edenvale, about 30km away from most communities in Tembisa and neighbouring Ivory Park.
This has had financial implications for patients, who are reliant on state services for health. The government estimates the repair work on the hospital to be completed by June 2026.
As the political principal, Nkomo-Ralehoko must ensure that the process to appoint a reliable contractor is free from any political or external influence.
She must create an environment where no corners are cut and there’s no shoddy workmanship. Every cent must be accounted for and there must be no delays to ensure that the facility is reopened to serve the community.
Once repairs are done, there should be value for money. All this should be done in memory of Deokaran. She died fighting for accountability and against those who put their needs ahead of the people.
Let this not be another project where money is wasted, poor material is used and there’s no accountability.
Those in high positions have to do better to serve the citizens of this country and protect those who report corruption.
SOWETAN SAYS | Hospital rebuilding must honour Deokaran
Image: Supplied
