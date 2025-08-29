OPINION | Anti-GBV messaging must be more pronounced - every day

As a young woman living in SA, one of the fears I have is being a victim of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), and this is deeply troubling and affects millions of people, particularly women and children.
SA is sadly counted among the countries with the highest incidence of GBV, with statistics indicating that 7.3-million women in the country experience physical violence. Young women are also most vulnerable to online GBV as they are at the risk of cyberbullying, trolling, stalking and non-consensual sharing of intimate images.
A Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) study reveals that GBVF is fuelled by a combination of factors, including deep-rooted patriarchy, socio-economic inequality, and a culture of protection for perpetrators. The study is an indication that messaging on GBV should be continuous and not limited to heightened periods, as GBV occurs daily.
The impact of GBVF is devastating. Victims often face physical, emotional and psychological trauma, while the social fabric of communities is weakened by violence and fear. This violence is not only carried out in private homes but also in public spaces, highlighting the normalisation of gendered forms of violence.
Reaching out for help is a courageous and vital step in taking back control of your life. Addressing GBVF calls for a radical transformation in how societies view gender, power, and relationships.
Prevention is key, and educating young people about respect, consent, and equality is essential in breaking the cycle of violence. Stronger enforcement of laws, greater investment in support services for survivors, and societal shifts that challenge harmful gender stereotypes, are critical to eradicating GBVF.
Surviving GBV is incredibly challenging, but support is available. The first step is to find safety and reach out to someone you trust or call emergency services. Seeking medical care is important, not only for treatment but also for collecting forensic evidence.
Emotional support through counselling or support groups can help with the healing process. Legal assistance, such as obtaining a protection order, is available through legal aid services. Resources like GBV hotlines, safe houses, and online platforms such as UN Women and Women’s Aid offer critical support. Every survivor’s journey is different, but no one has to face it alone. Help is available out there.
GBVF has long-lasting impact, not just on individual victims but also on families, communities, and society as a whole. The cycle of violence destroys social structures, creates economic and emotional distress, and contributes to cycles of poverty and instability. Beyond the physical harm, GBV undermines the victims’ dignity, security, and sense of self-worth, often leaving deep psychological scars that can carry on for a long time.
As we commemorate Women’s Month in SA, it’s a time to honour the courage, resilience, and strength of women, past and present, but it must also be a time for deep reflection and urgent action. While we celebrate progress in women’s rights and gender equality, we cannot ignore the harsh reality that many women continue to live in fear.
Women’s Month should be more than symbolic, it must serve as a powerful reminder that true empowerment cannot exist in a society plagued by GBVF. Let this month reignite our collective responsibility to protect, uplift, and fight for the safety and dignity of every woman and girl, every single day of the year.
Ultimately, GBVF is not just an issue that impacts women; it harms communities and undermines societal well-being. The responsibility to tackle it lies with everyone, individuals, government, organisations, and communities. Changing the cultural and structural dynamics that perpetuate GBVF is a complex but necessary step towards a more just and fair society.
• Mashaba is from the Government Communication and Information System's Rapid Response Unit
SowetanLIVE
OPINION | Anti-GBV messaging must be more pronounced - every day
Image: Thulani Mbele
