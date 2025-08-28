SOWETAN SAYS | Park-and-ride plan could boost Jozi

Johannesburg has long been the beating heart of SA’s economy, but its roads tell a different story – daily traffic congestion that drains time, energy and productivity.
Earlier this week, the Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA), announced an ambitious plan to introduce a park-and-ride system that aims to ease congestion and give residents a more reliable alternative to private cars.
The announcement comes at a crucial moment when the city’s public transport system – and that of SA at large – is under severe pressure. The once-popular Metrorail service, now back with a sleek blue design after the destruction of the rail network during the Covid-19 lockdown, remains far from reliable.
At the height of its operation, Metrorail used to transport the majority of workers into the city daily, with Johannesburg’s Park Station the biggest transport hub on the continent. Now with fewer trains running and missed timetables, commuters are uncertain about reaching work on time using trains.
In the vacuum, minibus taxis have become the dominant mode of transport, but the industry is plagued by violent turf wars and a reputation for unsafe practices. The sector is also blamed by some for the violence against e-hailing drivers.
While the city cannot regulate the taxi and e-hailing sectors directly, it does oversee Metrobus and Rea Vaya. Unfortunately, both services have been struggling to win commuter confidence, highlighting the urgent need for a transport rethink.
In announcing the park-and-ride plan, JDA CEO Themba Mathibe said it was an important step towards reducing congestion and improving commuter convenience.
“Johannesburg’s future depends on our ability to create a transport system that is efficient, accessible and environmentally responsible,” he added.
The proposed park-and-ride system would allow motorists to leave their vehicles in secure parking facilities and transfer seamlessly onto public transport. This model has been successful in cities around the world, where it has reduced traffic, cut emissions and improved urban mobility. For Johannesburg, it represents not only convenience but also a step towards building a greener, more efficient city.
Yet, safety remains a cornerstone. As this newspaper has pointed out, no transport plan can succeed without addressing crime and commuter security. Authorities have to tackle the intimidation and bullying that has characterised the public transport industry.
Johannesburg has the resources to act – its R89bn budget surpasses that of some countries on the continent. With proper budget allocations and leadership, the city can create a transport system worthy of Africa’s most advanced economy.
The park-and-ride plan is not a silver bullet, but it signals intent. If paired with safer, reliable services, Johannesburg could transform its daily commute from a source of stress into a model of modern urban living.
SOWETAN SAYS | Park-and-ride plan could boost Jozi
