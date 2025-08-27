SOWETAN SAYS | SA can't afford delays in Madlanga inquiry

South Africans will have to wait longer to get the intricate details of the alleged corruption that involves police, prosecutors, judges and politicians. The start of the judicial commission of inquiry, chaired by retired Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, has been delayed due to the alleged incompetence of senior officials in the department of justice.
Minister of justice Mmamoloko Kubayi has moved swiftly to act against the alleged culprits responsible for the delay. Deputy director-general responsible for ICT Jabu Hlatshwayo has been suspended and disciplinary proceedings will be instituted against director-general Doc Mashabane.
The commission is supposed to investigate the claims made by KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that senior police officials, prosecutors, judges and politicians are working with the underworld. The delay in the start of this probe is unfortunate. But even more worrying is the revelation in this newspaper that the investigators in the murder of popular musician DJ Sumbody were threatened by family and associates of one of the accused in the trial.
According to an application for protection sent to national police commissioner Gen Fanie Masemola by the National Prosecuting Authority, the investigators were followed from court sessions in Vereeniging. The cops also received threats from informers and senior police officers. This led to the officers having to be assigned guards who protect them 24/7.
The weapons used in the murder of DJ Sumbody have been linked to the attempted murder of socialite Tebogo Thobejane. Thobejane’s ex-boyfriend, Vusumuzi “Cat” Matlala, is on trial for the attempt on her life. Matlala was mentioned by Mkhwanazi as one of the people allegedly involved in the cartel.
If this group could threaten police officers to the point that they require protection, how safe are state witnesses and whistleblowers? How safe are normal citizens if some members of this syndicate are still roaming the streets and issuing threats?
Kubayi should be applauded for being decisive in taking action against the officials accused of stalling the start of the inquiry. The government must ensure that Madlanga is able to start his work as soon as possible. Potential witnesses and whistleblowers must be given the necessary protection if the inquiry is to get to the bottom of the allegations. The government must restore public’s confidence in the criminal justice system by empowering Madlanga with all the resources needed to conduct the probe.
Failure to dismantle this syndicate will render this country a mafia state.
SOWETAN SAYS | SA can't afford delays in Madlanga inquiry
