MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Why Dudula must not get a seat at national dialogue table

Why are we comfortable with an organisation engaging in criminality being part of a dialogue

27 August 2025 - 08:20

Two weeks ago, while working as an in-house analyst for Newzroom Afrika at the first national convention of the national dialogue, I made a statement that some viewed as controversial – that Operation Dudula should not be part of the national dialogue.

The fascist organisation, which emerged from discourse that blamed migrants for the economic hardship that occurred after the Covid-19 pandemic, was invited to form part of the national dialogue. The emergence of Operation Dudula coincided with an economic crisis in SA, with the pandemic having devastated the national economy. But the anti-immigrant sentiment that it champions had long since existed in post-1994 SA...

