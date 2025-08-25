S'THEMBISO MSOMI | We should learn to take defeat and setbacks – be it in sports, politics, or business – with equanimity
Part of building ourselves as a winning nation is learning how to live with defeat. Whether as an individual, a group or a nation, in the process of growth, you will go through ebbs and flows. One was reminded of this life lesson over the past two weekends of magnificent rugby and beautiful football.
Having grown up in a former sugar cane-plantation-turned-black labour reserve in the once English-governed Natal, rugby is not the kind of sport I historically followed closely. Where I’m from, sport meant football, boxing and maybe athletics. Nothing else...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.