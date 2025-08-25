SOWETAN SAYS | Make Joburg's G20 cleanup the norm

Johannesburg is clean again, thanks to preparations for the G20 summit to be held in Nasrec in November. The country is expected to roll out the red carpet for the dozens of heads of state who will attend the event.
That is why Johannesburg Roads Agency workers have been deployed across the city to fix potholes. The grass on the side of the freeways is being cut and they are now safer to drive on at night, as the street lights have been fixed.
The South African government is a good host. Remember what the country looked like ahead of the 2010 Fifa World Cup? SA was turned into a construction site. Freeways were extended. Beautiful stadiums and the Gautrain were built. Citizens today enjoy the legacy left behind by the World Cup.
The cleanup that is now taking place in Johannesburg is evidence that the government can do the right thing – what was missing is the political will. The G20 has forced the ANC-led government to prove that Johannesburg is capable of hosting an event of this magnitude.
The government has been under pressure from some critics who suggested that, given the poor state of Joburg, maybe the G20 summit should be moved to Cape Town. That is why the Gauteng provincial government, and the City of Johannesburg have thrown all their resources into sprucing up Jozi ahead of the arrival of the dignitaries.
The areas that are mostly going to benefit from the cleanup campaign are those on the G20 motorcade route. Areas around Nasrec, Sandton and the route to the airport are going to be kept spotless between now and the time our visitors depart for their home countries.
If the World Cup left us such beautiful infrastructure, why can’t the G20 leave a legacy of excellent service delivery? Citizens should demand that the G20 cleanup become the norm. Mayor Dada Morero should maintain this momentum. If there is money to fix our city for visitors, it means there are resources available for the upkeep of this beautiful city for its residents.
And if the government drops the ball, citizens will have an opportunity to register their grievances at the local government polls next year.
SOWETAN SAYS | Make Joburg's G20 cleanup the norm
Johannesburg is clean again, thanks to preparations for the G20 summit to be held in Nasrec in November. The country is expected to roll out the red carpet for the dozens of heads of state who will attend the event.
That is why Johannesburg Roads Agency workers have been deployed across the city to fix potholes. The grass on the side of the freeways is being cut and they are now safer to drive on at night, as the street lights have been fixed.
The South African government is a good host. Remember what the country looked like ahead of the 2010 Fifa World Cup? SA was turned into a construction site. Freeways were extended. Beautiful stadiums and the Gautrain were built. Citizens today enjoy the legacy left behind by the World Cup.
The cleanup that is now taking place in Johannesburg is evidence that the government can do the right thing – what was missing is the political will. The G20 has forced the ANC-led government to prove that Johannesburg is capable of hosting an event of this magnitude.
The government has been under pressure from some critics who suggested that, given the poor state of Joburg, maybe the G20 summit should be moved to Cape Town. That is why the Gauteng provincial government, and the City of Johannesburg have thrown all their resources into sprucing up Jozi ahead of the arrival of the dignitaries.
The areas that are mostly going to benefit from the cleanup campaign are those on the G20 motorcade route. Areas around Nasrec, Sandton and the route to the airport are going to be kept spotless between now and the time our visitors depart for their home countries.
If the World Cup left us such beautiful infrastructure, why can’t the G20 leave a legacy of excellent service delivery? Citizens should demand that the G20 cleanup become the norm. Mayor Dada Morero should maintain this momentum. If there is money to fix our city for visitors, it means there are resources available for the upkeep of this beautiful city for its residents.
And if the government drops the ball, citizens will have an opportunity to register their grievances at the local government polls next year.
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Advancing women's empowerment in SA's economy
OPINION | SA is showing G20 a fairer world starts with shared goals
LISTEN | Economic uncertainty cannot be new norm, says Canada at G20
OPINION | The plight of boys and men is a missing agenda in G20 engagements
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos