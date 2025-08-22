SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | We admire Mkhwanazi but he must resist temptation to enter the political boxing ring

SA’s most adored supercop, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, “touched unions on their studio” – to quote from a famous TV incident – when he suggested that their demands for higher wages were responsible for the spike in the unemployment rate.
Mkhwanazi, who was speaking at a provincial government event to discuss crime prevention, made his remarks to highlight the fact that the number of police officers employed to fight crime in the province was on the decline, while the population has increased.
“We need to interrogate this thing. Premier [Thami Ntuli], you said this country is going down in front of our eyes; the reality is that we have too many things that are wrong in our country that contribute, and labour laws are one of those,” Mkhwanazi said.
“The population of KZN is growing, but the number of police officers is going down, thanks to the unions...[because of] the labour people who say, ‘We want salaries for our members’. So the more [the] government increases salaries, the less [people] they employ and the more [unemployment there is].”
The unions are livid, with some saying Mkhwanazi should focus on what he does best, which is fighting crime.
I have no intention of entangling myself in Mkhwanazinomics – whether his analysis is on or off the mark, is neither here nor there. It cannot be disputed that his reputation as a no-nonsense sheriff has not only brought a breath of fresh air into the criminal justice cluster, but is making citizens sit up and listen whenever he speaks.
Under his watch, KZN police have made life difficult for criminals in that province. He is loved by people of all races and social classes, and across the political spectrum.
However, the commissioner should guard against confusing his popularity as a policeman with a role in the political field. Mkhwanazi is certainly entitled to his views, just like all citizens of this country. SA’s decline is a concern for all of us.
However, he must be careful not to be seen to be entering the political boxing ring.
Mkhwanazi has done the country a great service by lifting the veil on alleged corruption that not only involves the police top brass, prosecutors and judges, but also implicated suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.
Retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga will begin hearings of the commission appointed to investigate Mkhwanazi’s claims on September 1. That battle on its own is going to be political, as Mchunu is going to be fighting for his political survival. Therefore, we need not question Mkhwanazi’s motives when that process gets under way.
It must be clear that he is a civil servant who exposed claims of corruption as part of his civil duty. He must, therefore, resist the urge to act like a political player because he risks jumping into a pigsty.
But who can blame Mkhwanazi for being tempted to fill the vacuum left by our inept leaders, who have taken an extended nap while the country is on autopilot?
Instead of seeking solutions to take SA out of the quagmire we find ourselves in, our leaders allow their egos to get in the way of progress, such as in the fight about the direction of the national dialogue. Is it that difficult to agree on holding talks when there is no war taking place?
Citizens are justified in looking up to Mkhwanazi, who is not afraid to raise contentious issues. But we need to discourage the voices that are now suggesting that maybe people like him should take over the running of this country.
The takeover of a country by its security forces has never produced an outcome that benefits the people.
In Nigeria, for example, several military coups that took place since the country's independence in 1960, only resulted in the suppression of democracy. The armed forces took over power with the backing of the citizens because they had promised major reforms. But in most instances, this was followed by a total disregard of democracy, with the banning of political parties, and total dictatorships.
We can’t allow SA to go down that route. We need Mkhwanazi to continue with the excellent job of giving criminals in KZN sleepless nights, while allowing citizens to sleep more peacefully.
