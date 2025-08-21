SOWETAN SAYS | Decisive plan needed to rescue NSFAS

The crisis at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has once again exposed the fragility of SA’s higher education funding model and the devastating consequences its poor performance has on students.
On Wednesday, we reported on the plight of thousands of students at the University of SA (Unisa) who face exclusion from the second semester due to NSFAS’s inability to release funds timeously.
Among the most vulnerable in this situation are final-year students, who are on the brink of completing their qualifications but risk being derailed because of circumstances beyond their control.
To ease the situation, Unisa has offered a limited concession for some final-year students by paying for some of their remaining courses, while students self-fund a portion of their studies or seek alternative funding. While the gesture may appear considerate, it falls short of being a real solution.
For many students, particularly those from impoverished backgrounds, even raising a few thousand rand is impossible.
One such case highlighted by our reporting is that of a young woman who lost both her parents and depends solely on the small income her sister earns from running a small, community-based daycare centre. For her, and thousands like her, the option to co-fund her studies is unrealistic.
NSFAS has, over the years, become synonymous with administrative inefficiencies, late disbursements, and, more recently, funding shortfalls. The institution relies on allocations from the Treasury to meet the tuition and accommodation needs of qualifying students.
However, the increasing demand for funding – driven both by the growing number of learners qualifying for tertiary education and by worsening household poverty – has far outpaced available resources, as NSFAS indicates in our story.
As a result, students are left stranded, universities face financial instability and the dream of higher education as a path out of poverty becomes elusive for many.
What makes the crisis more tragic is the absence of a clear, long-term government strategy to fix the problems at NSFAS. Year after year, the scheme plunges into turmoil, yet decisive intervention remains missing. Meanwhile, the human cost is mounting.
Unless the government urgently finds a sustainable way to fund higher education, SA risks betraying an entire generation of young people whose futures depend on access to affordable, uninterrupted study opportunities.
The time for temporary fixes has long passed; what is needed now is political will from the new minister of higher education, Buti Manamela, and a decisive plan to rescue NSFAS from the mess it finds itself in.
