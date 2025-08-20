Not only are the two above-mentioned statements neither new nor controversial to most citizens, but they are arguments that the ANC itself has made many times as it tries to convince its leaders and members to improve their performance in the eyes of the electorate.
SOWETAN SAYS | Censoring leaders casts doubt on ANC renewal
The ANC’s headquarters have taken serious umbrage at the utterances by two of its prominent NEC members, Malusi Gigaba and Senzo Mchunu.
What's most baffling about Luthuli House’s angry reaction is that the two politicians didn’t say anything that the party itself hasn’t repeatedly said through media statements, speeches by its senior leaders and through reports compiled for discussion at party conference.
In an interview with the Sunday Times at the weekend, Gigaba – a former minister who fell from grace largely due to his alleged association with the Guptas and the broad state capture project – warned that the party’s NEC was too consumed by internal factions to pay the necessary attention to the problems confronting the country.
Mchunu, on the other hand, speaking in Ngwavuma in northern KwaZulu-Natal, told supporters that the ANC’s bad performance at next year’s local government elections would mark the beginning of the demise of the party as a dominant political player at the national level.
