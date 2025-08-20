MALAIKA MAHLATSI | We must never shed tears for politicians accused of graft
On Monday, the former National Assembly speaker and former president of the ANC Women’s League, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, broke down in tears in the Pretoria high court during her appearance on corruption charges.
She faces 12 charges of corruption and one charge of money laundering after allegedly receiving kickbacks for a defence contract when she was defence minister. Mapisa-Nqakula was appointed in 2012 by then-president Jacob Zuma, and President Cyril Ramaphosa retained her in that position until 2021, when she was deployed to the National Assembly. ..
