SOWETAN SAYS | A lesson to learn from Pimville community

19 August 2025 - 06:00
Community members protested outside Maponya Mall on Thursday after one person was killed and two injured in a violent e-hailing attack.
It is often said that a community’s power is found in its collective ability to influence decisions and drive change.

In Pimville, Soweto, this statement has been given a new practical meaning in the past week during a rather gloomy period when violence threatened the very fabric of our society. To recap, on Wednesday last week, an e-hailing driver, Siyanda Mthokosizi Mvelase, 27, was shot and his body burnt to ashes inside his car outside Maponya Mall. Two other people were injured in the attack and another car was also torched.

Mvelase was a victim of a senseless attack allegedly driven by minibus taxis against e-hailing operators at Maponya Mall. The conflict had been simmering for years with attacks recorded in the past, but no lives lost.

Instead of standing on the sidelines and calling for government intervention in the ensuing violence that claimed Mvelase’s life and left two others injured, the community of Pimville stood up peacefully and took charge of their neighbourhood.

They marched to demand that both minibus taxis and e-hailers are designated to operate from the mall and that people’s choices of transport are respected. They gathered in unison throughout the weekend to express their disgust at the loss of Mvelase’s life.

We don’t condone the torching of the minibus taxi that accompanied the community protest.

But we recognise that the community showed up in every way possible through prayer for the survivors, song and protest to make their voices heard. At the weekend, we were told, the transport operators had agreed to coexist and would be allowed to operate inside the mall.

This solution was not brought by a single politician even though some had attempted to seize the moment outside Maponya in the aftermath. It came as result of efforts by the community determined not to let violence take hold of their environment.

By doing so, the community has become a model on how to drive change and unite in the face of problems and find solutions. During the July riots in 2021, the same community stood up to protect Maponya Mall day and night amid days of looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

This community’s actions then and in the past week have highlighted the importance of active citizenship, a duty that lies with every South African to show up in the affairs of their country. On more than one occasion, residents of Pimville have successfully shown collective action in addressing problems facing them. Theirs is a lesson we must replicate across society.

