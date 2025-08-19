It is often said that a community’s power is found in its collective ability to influence decisions and drive change.
SOWETAN SAYS | A lesson to learn from Pimville community
Image: Antonio Muchave
We don’t condone the torching of the minibus taxi that accompanied the community protest.
But we recognise that the community showed up in every way possible through prayer for the survivors, song and protest to make their voices heard. At the weekend, we were told, the transport operators had agreed to coexist and would be allowed to operate inside the mall.
This solution was not brought by a single politician even though some had attempted to seize the moment outside Maponya in the aftermath. It came as result of efforts by the community determined not to let violence take hold of their environment.
By doing so, the community has become a model on how to drive change and unite in the face of problems and find solutions. During the July riots in 2021, the same community stood up to protect Maponya Mall day and night amid days of looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
This community’s actions then and in the past week have highlighted the importance of active citizenship, a duty that lies with every South African to show up in the affairs of their country. On more than one occasion, residents of Pimville have successfully shown collective action in addressing problems facing them. Theirs is a lesson we must replicate across society.
