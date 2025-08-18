SOWETAN SAYS | Justice must prevail in Motlodi murder case

The National Prosecuting Authority has — at last — done right to the family of Dimpho Motlodi, who was murdered in 2021 in front of her son.
Her boyfriend, William Mosiane, confessed to the crime. He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment. But only just over a year later, Mosiane walked out of prison a free man because presiding magistrate Paul Moeng failed to ensure there were assessors present during the trial.
Assessors help determine the accused’s fitness to stand trial and assist a judicial officer in better understanding the facts of the case and providing sentencing guidelines.
So grave was Moeng’s technical omission that the North West high court decided in May to set Mosiane free after he appealed. Two months after his release from prison Motlodi’s father, Charles, was shocked to bump into Mosiane in Rustenburg. No-one from the state found it prudent to extend the courtesy of informing the family about this shocking turn of events.
It took this publication’s reporting on the injustice visited upon Motlodi’s family to get the authorities to finally act.
On Wednesday last week, the NPA in the North West said it had decided to submit Mosiane to a retrial, describing his release as an “unfortunate turn of events”. The prosecution also tendered an apology to Motlodi’s family for not having informed them about the murderer’s release.
On Saturday, the NPA announced that Mosiane had been rearrested and would appear in court today for killing Motlodi. These developments are to be welcomed, though for Motlodi’s family, reliving the trauma of the trial is not ideal.
The decision to charge Mosiane again, though subject to passing a legal test, is morally correct and seeks to reverse the injustice committed against Motlodi’s family. Hopefully, justice will prevail this time around.
However, the state’s handling of the case has underscored troubling flaws in our criminal justice system, which ought to be corrected. The actions of magistrate Moeng, who presided over the matter should not escape public scrutiny.
For a judicial officer not to follow the letter of the law during the trial is tantamount to dereliction of duty and a huge blow to the state’s fight against gender-based violence.
Ensuring a court is properly constituted during a trial is one of the key responsibilities of a presiding officer and a crucial requirement in the administration of justice. The magistrate’s failure to fulfil this fundamental duty must be seen for what it is — incompetence — and must bear serious consequences.
SOWETAN SAYS | Justice must prevail in Motlodi murder case
Image: Supplied
