SOWETAN SAYS | Bold, urgent action needed to tackle unemployment

The latest unemployment figures released by StatsSA on Tuesday paint a troubling picture of the country’s poor socioeconomic condition. With the unemployment rate now at 33.2%, an estimated 8.4 million people are out of work.
To paint a picture of the dire situation, Build One SA said all the unemployed people in SA were to form a human chain, it would stretch from Johannesburg to Cairo – a distance of just over 8,000km.
This increase in the unemployment rate not only signals a struggling economy but also deepens the cycle of poverty affecting millions of households. For many families, the loss of employment means the loss of their primary source of income, pushing them closer to destitution.
The gendered effect of unemployment is particularly stark. SA’s labour market already offers fewer opportunities for women, and with most households headed by single mothers or women abandoned by their partners, the crisis hits them the hardest. These women, often the sole breadwinners, now face the impossible challenge of providing food, shelter, and education for their children in the face of rising food and energy prices.
The economic strain on these households undermines not only their immediate wellbeing, but also their dignity and long-term prospects for escaping poverty.
This time last year, Stats SA said in its report: “Women in SA continue to shoulder a disproportionate burden of unemployment, underemployment, and lower workforce participation compared to men. This is partly because women are more likely to take on household duties, child-rearing, and other responsibilities that limit their opportunities in the labour market.”
Human rights groups, such as the Black Sash, have renewed calls for the urgent introduction of a Basic Income Grant as a social safety net to help struggling households survive.
While some critics caution against the fiscal sustainability of such a measure, proponents stress that the cost of inaction – widening inequality, social unrest, and entrenched poverty – would be far greater.
Political and economic analysts warn that the government must go beyond short-term relief measures. Structural reforms, targeted job creation programmes, and investments in skills development are critical to reversing the unemployment trend.
Without bold, coordinated action, out country risks facing not only a prolonged economic slump but also deepening social instability.
With the much-talked-about national dialogue starting tomorrow – in the middle of the Women's Month – we hope solutions to the dire effect of the country's jobs crisis will be found, especially for women.
The urgency for meaningful change has never been clearer.
SOWETAN SAYS | Bold, urgent action needed to tackle unemployment
Image: Freddy Mavunda
