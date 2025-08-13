SOWETAN SAYS | Time to solve SA’s social housing crisis

The government’s failure to provide decent and affordable housing for low-income workers has been well-documented over the years and continues to be a problem.
On Tuesady, the debate on this failure was ignited when we woke up to visuals of a home affairs office in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, going up in flames. The building was allegedly set alight by people disgruntled about their eviction due to a R200m in rental debt.
The protest was by residents of Pharoe Park, a housing complex owned by the municipality, which housed more than 400 families, was over their eviction for nonpayment of rent, rates and taxes. Targeting a key public service structure for destruction cannot be condoned and must be dealt with harshly.
However, the lack of social housing in the country remains a crisis. It has led to hijacked buildings in major city centres like Joburg, where workers are forced to pay exorbitant rents to unscrupulous landlords to be closer to work. It has resulted in people invading land or refusing to pay rent at municipal buildings, at a huge cost to the state.
There have been plenty of examples of the government’s failed housing projects leaving people desperate.
Last week, we reported on another example, at the Montrose Mega City project in Randfontein. The project, launched in 2017 as a flagship initiative to address Gauteng’s housing backlog, has stalled after the liquidation of the contractor.
The project intended to deliver more than 10,500 housing units at a cost of R11bn, targeting residents from informal settlements. Now it is a safety hazard, standing as a stripped-down, bare shell — a monument of yet another broken promise.
Many South Africans are frustrated with the lack of affordable housing and often resort to any means possible to survive, including not paying rent on municipal properties.
Yesterday’s protest and eviction have also highlighted another problem, which is the level of lawlessness that people resort to when they don’t get things their way.
Residents of the Pharoe Park complex must take responsibility for failing to make arrangements to find alternative accommodation despite being notified of their eviction months ago.
Instead, some rogue elements decided to embark on the destruction of public property with the hope that it would halt their eviction.
The law is clear on how evictions must be carried out to ensure there is no arbitrary displacement of people by landlords, especially the poor.
The scenes that played out in Ekurhuleni yesterday are a reminder that unless solutions are found to the housing crisis, we will continue to see more displaced people on the streets.
SOWETAN SAYS | Time to solve SA’s social housing crisis
Image: Antonio Muchave
