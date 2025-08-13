MALAIKA MATLATSI | World has obligation to stand with journos in Palestine
On Sunday, an unthinkable crime happened in Gaza. A deliberate strike by the apartheid state of Israel on journalists' tent outside al-Shifa Hospital killed five Al Jazeera staff and two other people.
This is not the first time that the apartheid state of Israel has targeted Al Jazeera and other journalists. Since October 2023, more than 200 journalists have been killed in Palestine...
