SOWETAN SAYS | Step in now to halt the rot at Rea Vaya

The Rea Vaya bus rapid transit network was meant to be a catalyst to improving and modernising public transport, not just in Joburg but across the country. Its launch here in Joburg ahead of the Fifa Football World Cup 16 years ago was seen as the beginning of a shifting of the mindset around public transport and the transformation of the city.
However, poor management by Rea Vaya operators in the city in recent years is threatening to turn it into another failed attempt at improving public transport, much like the taxi recapitalisation programme.
On Tuesday, this publication reported on the shocking conditions of the buses that ferry more than 45,000 passengers daily, mainly from Soweto to Joburg. So bad are things that almost half of the buses are said to be running with expired licence discs dating back years. Bus drivers told Sowetan they were forced to drive unroadworthy buses and when they get fines, they paid them out of their pockets. They also revealed shocking conditions of the buses they drive, with some alleging broken interior lights and doors that don’t close.
As a result of these ongoing problems, the drivers embarked on a work stoppage that left thousands of commuters stranded on Monday.
In December last year, the first signs of trouble with Rea Vaya emerged when the court appointed business rescue practitioner Mahier Tayob to take charge of the affairs of Piotrans, the company set up to operate bus service. Tayob’s appointment came after one of the creditors attempted to seize part of the Rea Vaya fleet due to outstanding debt.
Since then, Rea Vaya has been hopping from one crisis to another, with Tayob this week making staggering claims of sabotage, and accusing the City of Joburg of making it impossible for Piotrans to reinvest in new buses. This disastrous situation, affecting a flagship democratic era public transport service, is yet another indictment on the city's leadership that has allowed everything to collapse under their watch.
As the Rea Vaya continues to teeter on the brink of derailment, leaving Joburg residents at the mercy of unsafe, unaffordable and inefficient taxis for transport, the political leadership has been conspicuously quiet.
The current shambolic state of the Rea Vaya system is cause for concern that should no longer be left to the city alone to fix. Other spheres of government must step in to save the citizens of Joburg from this morass of dysfunction that has taken hold of the metro.
SOWETAN SAYS | Step in now to halt the rot at Rea Vaya
Image: Alaister Russell
