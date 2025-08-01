SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | Unless the ANC does something drastic to rebrand itself, party is destined for opposition benches

People have realised that it is not just individuals who are corrupt in the ANC — but that the party itself exists and thrives in corruption. It is now common knowledge that contestations at all levels of the party are no longer just about leading, but about the control of state resources at all levels.
This is why a lot of money is thrown into influencing leadership contest outcomes, be it at the branch, regional, provincial or national level. Without the backing of those with deep pockets, even the most qualified of leaders fail to win ANC leadership positions.
The more corrupt, the more cash flush they are. The ANC finds itself unable to act against wrongdoers because the whole system has been corrupted. How do you expect the culprits to act against themselves?
The allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi found the ANC battling with the idea of renewal. How do you say you are renewing when at least half of the top leadership of your party stands accused of breaking the law in one way or the other.
Phala Phala aside, the ANC deputy president, Paul Mashatile, is living the life of a multimillionaire on a government salary. The ANC national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, allegedly received security upgrades at his homes courtesy of a company that did business with the state.
The first deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, is also accused of receiving financial benefits from the same company. The minister of human settlements received money from a company that had dealings with the corruption-riddled VBS Mutual Bank. The list is endless.
Mkhwanazi’s allegations have added to the shameful list. We now have a suspended minister of police who is accused of having links with the criminal underworld. Down in KZN, ANC politicians and their families are accused of benefiting from the education department’s school nutrition programme. It is another act of spitting in the face of the poor.
The ANC brand has been damaged so much that I doubt the party can turn things around before the local government elections. There is also no evidence that its leaders have any plans to dust off the black, green and gold flag. The arrogance of dismissing criticism continues to be the order of the day at Luthuli House.
The party seems destined for the opposition benches. The bad news for voters is that the alternatives appear to be no better.
SowetanLIVE
SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | Unless the ANC does something drastic to rebrand itself, party is destined for opposition benches
Image: Freddy Mavunda
It is very difficult these days to find a voter who is motivated to cast their vote for the ANC in next year’s local government elections. Even my family, who used to swear their blood was black, green and gold, now shake their heads every time the ANC’s name enters a conversation.
The citizens have had enough of the empty promises and the corruption that has characterised the ANC of today.
Unless the party does something drastic to change the narrative about itself and its leaders, its share of electoral support will be reduced significantly in the 2026 elections.
It is sobering to note that even some ANC leaders are aware of what is coming. Take the speech delivered by ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji in the Eastern Cape at the weekend when he sounded the warning that the party faces the real threat of being booted out of power.
“We won’t blame the people of SA for putting the ANC at 40%,” he said. “We must blame ourselves as leaders for not giving them a reason not to put the ANC at 40%.
“Even in branch general meetings, you beat each other up. You elect councillors who are drunkards. You put [in] mayors who can’t even read council agendas. You put municipal managers who are criminals. You protect [business] forums of criminals. You protect corruption. Who is going to vote for an organisation that is stealing from the poor?”
As Malatji pointed out, this is the sorry state the ANC finds itself in. The party’s renewal project has been a spectacular failure. President Cyril Ramaphosa and the dominant faction in the ANC can no longer blame his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, and his supporters for the endemic corruption around us.
