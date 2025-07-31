SOWETAN SAYS | Madlanga inquiry is for the public good

Tomorrow marks the official start of the work of the commission of inquiry into criminality, corruption and political influence in the criminal justice system.
The judicial inquiry, which made public the names of its team of evidence leaders, including some of SA’s top legal eagles, is to be welcomed and must expose the truth on the state of our criminal justice system.
The commission, chaired by acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, was established on the back of explosive allegations of criminality in the police and justice system made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on July 6.
Mkhwanazi alleged that suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu was meddling in police investigations, influenced by people from outside the service, including murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and Brown Mogotsi.
Mkhwanazi’s allegations have sparked widespread alarm, particularly his claims that criminal syndicates and drug cartels were being shielded from prosecution by politicians.
The Madlanga inquiry is tasked with uncovering the truth within a limited time frame. But after the announcement of the estimated cost of the probe this week, there have been some rumblings about whether the commission will be a justified cost to taxpayers.
According to the department of justice, the inquiry is expected to cost taxpayers an estimated R147.9m over six months. This cost is subject to change, given that Madlanga has indicated that the deadline is tight and may be extended.
While many South Africans are fatigued by commissions of inquiry, given how many have been established in the past and the perceived lack of progress in implementing their findings, this inquiry is for the greater public good.
The nature of Mkhwanazi’s allegations, which go to the heart of public safety and state security, requires an independent and transparent process to expose the truth. The commission is also tasked with addressing systemic policy failures in the criminal justice system and recommending legislative changes to strengthen it.
This is vital to restoring public confidence in the criminal justice system.
A recent SA Social Attitudes Survey by the Human Sciences Research Council showed that most South Africans have lost faith in the police. The study found that trust levels in the police have remained relatively low over several years, which ought to be concerning to any democracy.
The bedrock of any democracy is the rule of law, which dictates that everyone, including the government, is accountable. As such, the Madlanga inquiry will give the public a front seat of holding those in power to account for alleged wrongdoing.
SOWETAN SAYS | Madlanga inquiry is for the public good
Image: Veli Nhlapo
