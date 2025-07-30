SOWETAN SAYS | Drug scourge: Govt must intervene urgently

The story of how brothers and drug addicts were brutally assaulted in a so-called discipline camp, leading to the death of the older brother, points to the urgency needed to deal with the drug scourge in the country.
Many communities feel helpless as they struggle with drug addiction in their areas. Out of despair, the mother of two Limpopo siblings took them to an illegal treatment centre, hoping for healing and redemption for her sons.
She had no option but to trust the only place in the area offering this service. The fact that the centre is run by a well-known individual, who is also a controversial podcaster, seemed trustworthy to a desperate single parent.
Adding to the troublesome story is the fact that it is located in a rural area, the environment often thought to be sheltered from typically urban problems such as drugs. This shows that drug abuse among SA youths has reached alarming levels, manifesting in devastating consequences, including addiction, crime, mental health issues and death.
Substances like nyaope, tik and alcohol have entrenched themselves countrywide, destroying young lives and futures. The crisis is a reflection of deep-rooted social issues such as poverty, unemployment, family breakdowns and poor access to mental health services.
While families and communities bear the immediate burden, the state has a constitutional and legal obligation to intervene. The Child Protection Act is clear: it is the government's duty to ensure every child’s right to mental and social wellness and protection from harm.
Children need an environment that nurtures them to develop into well-rounded members of society. The widespread availability of drugs and lack of effective prevention and rehabilitation programmes raise serious questions about the state’s commitment to these responsibilities.
Rehabilitation centres are either few and far apart, or those that operate face underfunding challenges.
Generally, youth-focused interventions remain sporadic and reactive rather than sustained and preventative. And this has opened an opportunity for some charlatans to exploit by forming anti-drug vigilante groups.
The failure to protect children from the grip of drug addiction is not merely a policy gap; it borders on legal neglect. Without immediate and structured intervention from the state – through education campaigns, community support, rehabilitation, and law enforcement – the future of many South African youths remains under severe threat.
The time has come for both society and government to treat drug abuse not just as a criminal issue but as a developmental and public health emergency that demands urgent, youth-focused action, in line with the country’s laws and moral duty.
Parents must also shoulder responsibility to check the registration of facilities before sending children battling drugs for rehabilitation.
SOWETAN SAYS | Drug scourge: Govt must intervene urgently
Image: 123RF
The story of how brothers and drug addicts were brutally assaulted in a so-called discipline camp, leading to the death of the older brother, points to the urgency needed to deal with the drug scourge in the country.
Many communities feel helpless as they struggle with drug addiction in their areas. Out of despair, the mother of two Limpopo siblings took them to an illegal treatment centre, hoping for healing and redemption for her sons.
She had no option but to trust the only place in the area offering this service. The fact that the centre is run by a well-known individual, who is also a controversial podcaster, seemed trustworthy to a desperate single parent.
Adding to the troublesome story is the fact that it is located in a rural area, the environment often thought to be sheltered from typically urban problems such as drugs. This shows that drug abuse among SA youths has reached alarming levels, manifesting in devastating consequences, including addiction, crime, mental health issues and death.
Substances like nyaope, tik and alcohol have entrenched themselves countrywide, destroying young lives and futures. The crisis is a reflection of deep-rooted social issues such as poverty, unemployment, family breakdowns and poor access to mental health services.
While families and communities bear the immediate burden, the state has a constitutional and legal obligation to intervene. The Child Protection Act is clear: it is the government's duty to ensure every child’s right to mental and social wellness and protection from harm.
Children need an environment that nurtures them to develop into well-rounded members of society. The widespread availability of drugs and lack of effective prevention and rehabilitation programmes raise serious questions about the state’s commitment to these responsibilities.
Rehabilitation centres are either few and far apart, or those that operate face underfunding challenges.
Generally, youth-focused interventions remain sporadic and reactive rather than sustained and preventative. And this has opened an opportunity for some charlatans to exploit by forming anti-drug vigilante groups.
The failure to protect children from the grip of drug addiction is not merely a policy gap; it borders on legal neglect. Without immediate and structured intervention from the state – through education campaigns, community support, rehabilitation, and law enforcement – the future of many South African youths remains under severe threat.
The time has come for both society and government to treat drug abuse not just as a criminal issue but as a developmental and public health emergency that demands urgent, youth-focused action, in line with the country’s laws and moral duty.
Parents must also shoulder responsibility to check the registration of facilities before sending children battling drugs for rehabilitation.
Teen addict tells of drug 'rehab' assault that killed his brother
Women urged not to fall prey to drug traffickers as Namibian is jailed
70 'patients' rescued from illegal rehab centre
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos