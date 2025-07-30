MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Cyril should take a leaf from the PA's book on Kunene
South Africans are tired of the impunity with which some politicians are treated
It is said that even a broken clock is right twice a day. A week ago, South Africans bore witness to this truth when socialite and businessman-turned-politician, Kenny Kunene, had to resign (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/2025-07-27-kenny-kunene-resigns-as-joburg-councillor-and-transport-mmc/) as the Johannesburg mayoral committee member for transport.
Kunene, the suspended deputy president of the PA is caught in a difficult situation after police found him at the Sandton home of alleged murderer Katiso “KT” Molefe at the time of the latter’s arrest...
