S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Botswana president's observations about SA should not be dismissed without engagement
It is a pity that, as the biggest economy in the southern African region, SA does not have enough media resources to keep a keen eye on our immediate neighbours and how they see us.
We pay scant attention to developments in neighbouring countries, only remembering that they exist when something major happens, such as a rebel attack in northern Mozambique or a riot sparked by a populist politician who can’t accept that he lost. ..
