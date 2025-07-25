S’THEMBISO MSOMI | GNU remains unhappy marriage but it’s up to ANC, DA to sign up for divorce or work harder at union
With or without the GNU... as a Lamar-inspired Dr Gigaba once said, ‘we gon’be alright’
Though the approval of the Appropriation Bill in parliament on Wednesday means that the government of national unity (GNU) has survived yet another scare, we should start now preparing ourselves for life beyond an ANC-DA dominated coalition government.
It sounds counterintuitive to even think of a future break-up just a couple of hours after a behind-the-scenes deal demonstrated just how prepared President Cyril Ramaphosa and DA leader John Steenhuisen are to bend over backwards to make the current arrangement work...
