SOWETAN SAYS | Maternal filicide could be cry for help

There is something terribly unsettling about hearing that a mother has killed her child. But the reality is that there is an alarming rise in cases of mothers killing their children in SA.
As this is abnormal in society, the frequency of maternal filicide could be a reflection of a complex intersection of psychological distress, societal breakdown and deep socioeconomic inequality.
While each case is unique, many of these tragic incidents cannot simply be explained as acts of cold-blooded criminality. Rather, they are often rooted in the perpetrators’ deteriorating mental health, worsened by overwhelming life pressures.
The country was still trying to come to terms with the disappearance of Joshlin Smith and the subsequent sentencing of her mother, Racquel “Kelly” Smith, who had remained mum on her daughter’s whereabouts, when another woman who had cried on TV for her murdered son was arrested for his murder.
Tiffany Meeks has cut a pathetic figure in court, crying constantly during bail proceedings since her arrest for the brutal murder of Jayden-Lee. At this point, Meeks is innocent until proven guilty.
However, a mother being accused of her child’s murder — especially a murder so brutal that one can’t even imagine how helpless the boy was when all those injuries were inflicted — is horrifying.
SA faces a mental health crisis, particularly among women living in poverty, in abusive relationships, and in isolation. Postnatal depression, psychosis, unresolved trauma, and feelings of hopelessness are common contributors.
A woman battling psychological illness without support can become desperate, especially when burdened with raising children in environments marked by hunger, violence, and social neglect.
For some women, filicide becomes a distorted act of mercy — a way to “free” children from a life of suffering. This does not justify the act but helps explain the emotional spiral leading up to it.
Of course, not all cases stem from mental illness. Some involve revenge against a partner, substance abuse, or pathological behaviour.
Just yesterday, Amber Lee Hughes, a 25-year-old woman who played the role of a mother to her boyfriend’s four-year-old daughter Nada-Jane Challita, admitted in court that she had drowned the little girl after an argument with the child’s father over his alleged infidelity.
While Hughes killed Nada-Jane to get back at the child’s father, the majority of mothers who kill their children point to deeper societal failure.
The spate of maternal filicide is therefore less about pure criminality and more about untreated psychological trauma and systemic neglect. Addressing it requires early intervention, stronger community support and accessible mental healthcare.
SOWETAN SAYS | Maternal filicide could be cry for help
