SOWETAN SAYS | We need successful convictions of hitmen

In the wake of an explosive media briefing by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on July 6, there has been a notable wave of breakthroughs in previously stagnant high-profile murder cases.
On Tuesday, four suspects arrested in connection with the murder of DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa John Sefoka, appeared before court after Gauteng organised crime detectives and the police's political killings task team swooped on them.
Sefoka was killed in a hail of bullets while driving in Woodmead in November 2022. One of his bodyguards was killed in the same incident, while another died in hospital. His case was thrust at the centre of alleged interference by people with links to criminal syndicates colluding with senior police management and politicians to disband the task team that cracked it.
It is significant to note that the alleged hitmen and mastermind behind Sefoka's killing have also been linked to another case involving tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who was mentioned repeatedly during Mkhwanazi's briefing.
Matlala is in custody for the attempted murder of his ex-lover and actress, Tebogo Thobejane. The men who appeared for the murder of DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards are also charged alongside Matlala after police found the same weapons were used in both cases.
Furthermore, police have announced that the firearms recovered from the group arrested for the killing of Vaal engineer, Armand Swart, have been linked to at least 10 other killings.
Another major breakthrough was in the shooting of an Ekurhuleni municipal auditor, Mpho Mafole, with the arrest and appearance in court of the suspect Thabani Ntshalintshali. His arrest, however, has also highlighted flaws in the criminal justice system. It emerged in court yesterday that Ntshalintshali was out on bail for another murder in 2023 when he allegedly killed the City of Ekurhuleni auditor.
While these arrests are commendable and offer a sense of progress, they also raise uncomfortable questions. Would the breakthroughs in the killing of DJ Sumbody have occurred without Mkhwanazi’s explosive comments? His comments have proven to be a catalyst for long overdue action from police.
Additionally, the families of other victims of hitmen are left asking themselves if they will ever see justice. The police may have taken a decisive step in arresting the criminals behind these senseless murders, but a complete resolution requires successful prosecutions and convictions that bring closure to all affected families.
For this to happen, it means the state must present compelling cases with evidence before the court and ensure those already in custody remain behind bars until sentencing.
SOWETAN SAYS | We need successful convictions of hitmen
Image: Antonio Muchave
