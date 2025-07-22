Columnists

SOWETAN SAYS | Banyana need scoring boots against old enemy

By SOWETAN - 22 July 2025 - 06:50
Banyana Banyana's penalty shootout hero and goalkeeper Andile Dlamini (front) and teammates celebrate.
Banyana Banyana's penalty shootout hero and goalkeeper Andile Dlamini (front) and teammates celebrate.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu

At the beginning of this month, Banyana Banyana left the country with one mission: to retain the Women’s African Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title they won three years ago.

After two weeks in Morocco, our national team is just two matches away from glory, having played four matches thus far to reach the semifinal stage.

Tonight, they take on Nigeria in undoubtedly their biggest test in the tournament so far – having come through unscathed in clashes against Ghana, Tanzania, Mali and Senegal.

But truth be told, Banyana have not really convinced in Morocco. They scraped past Ghana in the opening match and needed a late equaliser against minnows Tanzania. They then showed massive strength in hammering Mali 4-0 to finish top of their group. But Banyana followed that with another scrappy performance against Senegal in the quarterfinals on Saturday, where they needed a penalty shoot-out to make it through after a goalless draw.

While that performance was admittedly not the best, we are hopeful our ladies will find their scoring boots against SA’s biggest football rivals.

We know that since readmission in the early 1990s, SA and Nigeria have exchanged blows on the field, with tensions reaching fever point after Bafana Bafana claimed the 1996 Afcon on home soil, which the Super Eagles had boycotted for political reasons.

We have seen that rivalry spill over to the women’s sides and, unfortunately for us, the Super Falcons have dominated. As we report today, in 11 Wafcon games, Nigeria beat SA eight times, but we draw solace from the fact that when the teams last met, Banyana emerged victorious – in the group stage in the last tournament en route to victory.

With nine Wafcon crowns, Nigeria’s Falcons feel Banyana “stole” their title three years ago, and their coach, Justin Madugu, has stated their desire to get it back.

Form points to Nigeria being overwhelming favourites as they have not conceded a goal at this year’s tournament and have scored nine times. While Banyana were extended to 120 minutes in their quarterfinal against Senegal, Nigeria sauntered to a 5-0 romp in theirs against Zambia.

But despite all this, we are confident that Desiree Ellis’s team can once again see off the old enemy and qualify for Saturday's final.

After all, Banyana have confounded sceptics and form before. We wish them luck as they aim to cause an upset this evening.

SowetanLIVE

Ellis vows to clip Nigeria's Super Falcons' wings

Ellis said there was no need for extra motivation for the match, but that she will leave no stone unturned to make sure Banyana go all the way.
Sport
10 hours ago

Ellis wary of fatigue ahead of Banyana semifinal clash against Nigeria

Having played 120 minutes against Senegal before winning their quarterfinal fixture 4-1 on penalties on Saturday, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘We always knew Andile could save one or two’: Ellis after Banyana’s shoot-out win

‘The courage and resilience this team has shown, I cannot talk enough about that’
Sport
2 days ago

Dhlamini calls for cool heads as Banyana face 'tall' Senegal

Banyana Banyana's impressive performance in their last Wafcon Group C fixture against Mali may have reignited expectations of them defending their ...
Sport
4 days ago

Banyana peaking at the right time as Wafcon knockout stages loom

‘We have the country expecting us to do well and we also owe it to ourselves because we want to defend the title’
Sport
5 days ago

Victory over Mali sent a bold statement of Banyana's dominance — Ellis

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis lauded Monday's magnificent display, that saw them thump Mali 4-0, in their last Wafcon Group C fixture, as a ...
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Sowetan journalists remember Pearl Sebolao with love and affection
Sowetan journalists remember Pearl Sebolao with love and affection