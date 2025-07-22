We know that since readmission in the early 1990s, SA and Nigeria have exchanged blows on the field, with tensions reaching fever point after Bafana Bafana claimed the 1996 Afcon on home soil, which the Super Eagles had boycotted for political reasons.
SOWETAN SAYS | Banyana need scoring boots against old enemy
At the beginning of this month, Banyana Banyana left the country with one mission: to retain the Women’s African Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title they won three years ago.
After two weeks in Morocco, our national team is just two matches away from glory, having played four matches thus far to reach the semifinal stage.
Tonight, they take on Nigeria in undoubtedly their biggest test in the tournament so far – having come through unscathed in clashes against Ghana, Tanzania, Mali and Senegal.
But truth be told, Banyana have not really convinced in Morocco. They scraped past Ghana in the opening match and needed a late equaliser against minnows Tanzania. They then showed massive strength in hammering Mali 4-0 to finish top of their group. But Banyana followed that with another scrappy performance against Senegal in the quarterfinals on Saturday, where they needed a penalty shoot-out to make it through after a goalless draw.
While that performance was admittedly not the best, we are hopeful our ladies will find their scoring boots against SA’s biggest football rivals.
But despite all this, we are confident that Desiree Ellis’s team can once again see off the old enemy and qualify for Saturday's final.
After all, Banyana have confounded sceptics and form before. We wish them luck as they aim to cause an upset this evening.
