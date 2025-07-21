SOWETAN SAYS | Our hospitals need real interventions

The unacceptably high rate of youth unemployment is the single most serious threat to our current and future stability as a country.
It is far more serious as a threat than the “possibility of a coup d'etat” minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni unnecessarily alarmed the country with last week as the government tried to deflect public attention from the policing leadership crisis.
Yet SA’s political leadership continues to behave in ways that do not only suggest they have run out of ideas of how to resolve the crisis, but that in the absence of solutions they are opting to look only after their own.
The Sunday Times reported yesterday that at least eight ANC Youth League leaders in Gauteng have been appointed to the boards of several public hospitals where they would each earn about R10,000 per meeting they attend. The Gauteng department of health is disputing this.
While membership of a political party alone should not disqualify anyone from being appointed to a public board, it should not be the only criteria for making it either.
If the Sunday Times article is to be believed, that certainly seems to be the case and the reaction of some of those who have been appointed on social media suggests they themselves see the appointments as rewards for their political affiliation.
Readers of this newspaper need not be reminded that Gauteng’s public hospitals are under enormous pressure due to population growth that is not matched by increased budgets, collapsing infrastructure and the shortage of skilled professionals.
Boards of such institutions, therefore, need to be occupied by individuals who have the necessary skills and experience to help them navigate through the challenges. It does not seem that this was a consideration when the ANC Youth League activists were appointed.
As a result, the health sector in the province is likely to suffer even further and citizens would continue to suffer from poor services.
Also concerning from these appointments is that they send a message that while many of the country’s young graduates and other youths are languishing at home without jobs, those we have elected to help us create equal opportunities for all are, instead, pre-occupied with remaining popular within their party’s structures by entangling younger members in a patronage network that benefits no one but themselves.
It is practices like these that end up discrediting democratically elected governments and destabilising countries, not imaginary coups d'etat.
SOWETAN SAYS | Our hospitals need real interventions
Image: Derweduwen Marrcel
