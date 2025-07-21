I have written many times emphasising the value of stakeholder engagement, but the proof truly lies in our action and engagement with stakeholders.
This emphasis is critical in demonstrating the Competition Commission’s recommitment to accessibility, transparency and accountability. Recently, the commission, in partnership with the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS), hosted a forum in Johannesburg allowing collaborators to jointly reflect on the perceptions and application of competition regulation in the country.
The dialogue is one of many and aims to foster open conversations on “what should be the focus for competition law given SA's low-growth situation.”
The panellists included our chief economist and acting deputy commissioner James Hodge, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa Busisiwe Mavuso, regional leader for the Competition, Marketing and Foreign Investment Practice Group at FASKEN, Leana Engelbrecht, and GIBS professor of economics, finance & strategy Adrian Saville.
The forum, moderated by the dean of GIBS, Prof Morris Mthombeni, delved deeper into the application of competition law and debated how it could become more responsive to the country’s current economic context while aligning with the policy objectives of the seventh administration.
There has been narrow debates in the last year and a half about the role of the competition authorities with some critiques of what we are doing as a competition authority. Addressing the critiques, Hodge deftly explained and highlighted many applauds we have received from industry players, for some of the work we have done to grow the economy, prompt a more competitive economy, and reduce the cost of living.
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Forum highlights how the future of competition needs greater agility in merger assessments
Panellists reflect on the need for modern upgrades in merger control
Image: 123RF/sophiejames
I have written many times emphasising the value of stakeholder engagement, but the proof truly lies in our action and engagement with stakeholders.
This emphasis is critical in demonstrating the Competition Commission’s recommitment to accessibility, transparency and accountability. Recently, the commission, in partnership with the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS), hosted a forum in Johannesburg allowing collaborators to jointly reflect on the perceptions and application of competition regulation in the country.
The dialogue is one of many and aims to foster open conversations on “what should be the focus for competition law given SA's low-growth situation.”
The panellists included our chief economist and acting deputy commissioner James Hodge, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa Busisiwe Mavuso, regional leader for the Competition, Marketing and Foreign Investment Practice Group at FASKEN, Leana Engelbrecht, and GIBS professor of economics, finance & strategy Adrian Saville.
The forum, moderated by the dean of GIBS, Prof Morris Mthombeni, delved deeper into the application of competition law and debated how it could become more responsive to the country’s current economic context while aligning with the policy objectives of the seventh administration.
There has been narrow debates in the last year and a half about the role of the competition authorities with some critiques of what we are doing as a competition authority. Addressing the critiques, Hodge deftly explained and highlighted many applauds we have received from industry players, for some of the work we have done to grow the economy, prompt a more competitive economy, and reduce the cost of living.
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Consumers who know their rights act as our eyes and ears
The commission issues regular decision statements with a view to promote transparency and accountability in the work we do. From a business and legal perspective, Mavuso and Engelbrecht, used the dialogue to call for greater agility in merger assessments.
While protracted decision-making is not the general outlook of our merger control and assessments, we agree that this constructive feedback has contributed to us actively looking at proposals to raise merger thresholds that are likely to decrease the number of mergers notifiable to the commission. Equally, Hodge explained the problem is the perception of one merger that took three years becoming the anecdote for the whole system and it is not correct from that perspective.
Mavuso highlighted the importance of a baseline that can guide the business sector more closely on competition regulation matters. Our public interest guidelines relating to merger control is a salient tool for businesses and legal practitioners to gain a deeper understanding of how the commission applies the public interest provisions of the Competition Act (89 of 1998) as amended during our assessment of mergers. Demystifying our processes even further and providing greater clarity to businesses and the legal sector align with our planned future initiatives.
Engelbrecht also encouraged the commission to consider adding more weight to longer-term competition and public interest benefits when conducting merger assessments.
From an academic standpoint, Saville applauded progressive competition regulators who prioritise collaboration with stakeholders and emphasised the need for stronger capacity competition enforcement and quicker resolution.
The commission is continuously taking on feedback from stakeholders and identifying ways to address the perception that merger assessment is a lengthy process. The commission does publish our merger review statistics and mergers that raise no competition issues which are done in 20 days and, in fact, even in recommendations for large mergers our average turnaround is less than six months.
This forum will hopefully be one of more to come where the commission will reflect on different aspects of our work with external stakeholders. Readers are welcome to attend one of these discussions and can find more information about our public engagements on our social media.
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Fueling spaza owners to grow township, rural economies
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Competition not always the best tool to achieve social and economic goals
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Competition Commission explains its regulation processes
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Competition policy as an instrument of equity
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Advocating for an inclusive automotive aftermarket sector
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos