SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | New ANC-DA fight over government’s foreign policy could be the parties' final bout within GNU
The ANC/ DA marriage is nearing its expiry datem and it can’t be reversed.
The government of national unity (GNU) is hanging by a thread. President Cyril Ramaphosa is evidently losing patience with his biggest GNU partner – the DA. The president’s annoyance was glaring in a statement issued by his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Tuesday.
Magwenya’s rebuke of DA MP Emma Powell came after the lawmaker released a statement lambasting Ramaphosa’s choice of US special envoy Mcebisi Jonas. Powell claimed to be breaking news that Jonas had been denied entry to the US, and that the country declined to accept his credentials. In response. ..
