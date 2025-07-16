MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Ramaphosa should have fired Mchunu for lying to parliament on his relationship with Mogotsi
Last Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/2025-07-13-watch-ramaphosa-addresses-nation-on-mchunu-allegations/) announced the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry to be chaired by acting deputy chief justice, Mbuyiseli Madlanga. The commission will investigate allegations relating to the infiltration of law enforcement, intelligence and associated institutions within the criminal justice system by criminal syndicates.
The announcement followed explosive allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/2025-07-06-i-will-die-for-this-badge-kzn-police-commissioner-nhlanhla-mkhwanazi/), who held a press conference days before to inform the country of alleged political interference in the work of the SAPS, at the centre of which is current police minister, Senzo Mchunu, who is alleged to be working with criminal syndicates...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.