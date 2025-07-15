SOWETAN SAYS | Madlanga commission a valid intervention

The public is tired of commissions of inquiry and for good reasons, too.
For starters, there have been so many of them in the last few years that SA risks gaining a reputation as a country that is run through courts and commissions.
Second, they tend to drag on too long without clear outcomes. Where there are tangible recommendations, they are sometimes ignored by the powers that be.
Hence, the outcry from some quarters after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of a commission of inquiry to investigate damning allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi against police minister Senzo Mchunu and others is understandable.
However, constitutionally speaking, Ramaphosa’s options were always going to be limited given that the SAPS – the very organisation legally empowered to investigate the types of crime Mkhwanazi alleges to have been committed by Mchunu and deputy national commissioner, Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya – is at the centre of the controversy.
Mkhwanazi’s allegations and the subsequent denials by Sibiya have exposed a police organisation fraught with factionalism where the provincial commissioner and national police commissioner, Gen Fannie Masemola, are on one side and Sibiya and Mchunu are on the other.
The KZN commissioner also alleged to have uncovered a drug cartel that involved law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, politicians and even members of the judiciary.
Under such circumstances, the SAPS could not be expected to investigate itself and its ultimate boss, the police minister.
It is mainly for this reason that we applaud the president’s decision to put the minister on special leave – effectively a suspension – as well as appoint an independent judicial commission of inquiry into the allegations.
The appointment of outgoing Constitutional Court judge, acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, as the head gives the commission credibility as he is a fiercely independent jurist with a distinguished career.
We are also encouraged that the president has given the commission clear timelines, instructing that an interim report be produced after three months and that another one be presented at the end of six months. This would hopefully help the process avoid the type of frustrating delays that became the hallmark of the state capture commission.
Most importantly, however, is that the commission is not only expected to present its findings to the president, but copies will also be handed over to the chief justice as well as the National Assembly speaker. Such a step, hopefully, guarantees that the report won’t be sat on by the heads of state for political expedience and that its recommendations will not just be ignored.
We cannot stress enough the importance of the provision, in Ramaphosa’s announcement, that the commission should also come up with recommendations for structural reforms that would safeguard the police service against attempts by criminal gangs to capture it. The organisation has had too much leadership turmoil since the days of late national commissioner Jackie Selebi, most of it as a result of its leadership’s proximity to figures from the underworld.
However, the success of the investigation still depends on the full co-operation of all the implicated parties and we hope that, instead of continuing to engage in mudslinging, all sides will use the platform provided by the commission to submit any evidence against those they accuse or to defend themselves.
If the commission succeeds in rooting out the rotten potatoes in both the police service and politics, it would have been a worthy exercise in spite of our collective fatigue over such bodies.
SOWETAN SAYS | Madlanga commission a valid intervention
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The public is tired of commissions of inquiry and for good reasons, too.
For starters, there have been so many of them in the last few years that SA risks gaining a reputation as a country that is run through courts and commissions.
Second, they tend to drag on too long without clear outcomes. Where there are tangible recommendations, they are sometimes ignored by the powers that be.
Hence, the outcry from some quarters after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of a commission of inquiry to investigate damning allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi against police minister Senzo Mchunu and others is understandable.
However, constitutionally speaking, Ramaphosa’s options were always going to be limited given that the SAPS – the very organisation legally empowered to investigate the types of crime Mkhwanazi alleges to have been committed by Mchunu and deputy national commissioner, Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya – is at the centre of the controversy.
Mkhwanazi’s allegations and the subsequent denials by Sibiya have exposed a police organisation fraught with factionalism where the provincial commissioner and national police commissioner, Gen Fannie Masemola, are on one side and Sibiya and Mchunu are on the other.
The KZN commissioner also alleged to have uncovered a drug cartel that involved law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, politicians and even members of the judiciary.
Under such circumstances, the SAPS could not be expected to investigate itself and its ultimate boss, the police minister.
It is mainly for this reason that we applaud the president’s decision to put the minister on special leave – effectively a suspension – as well as appoint an independent judicial commission of inquiry into the allegations.
The appointment of outgoing Constitutional Court judge, acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, as the head gives the commission credibility as he is a fiercely independent jurist with a distinguished career.
We are also encouraged that the president has given the commission clear timelines, instructing that an interim report be produced after three months and that another one be presented at the end of six months. This would hopefully help the process avoid the type of frustrating delays that became the hallmark of the state capture commission.
Most importantly, however, is that the commission is not only expected to present its findings to the president, but copies will also be handed over to the chief justice as well as the National Assembly speaker. Such a step, hopefully, guarantees that the report won’t be sat on by the heads of state for political expedience and that its recommendations will not just be ignored.
We cannot stress enough the importance of the provision, in Ramaphosa’s announcement, that the commission should also come up with recommendations for structural reforms that would safeguard the police service against attempts by criminal gangs to capture it. The organisation has had too much leadership turmoil since the days of late national commissioner Jackie Selebi, most of it as a result of its leadership’s proximity to figures from the underworld.
However, the success of the investigation still depends on the full co-operation of all the implicated parties and we hope that, instead of continuing to engage in mudslinging, all sides will use the platform provided by the commission to submit any evidence against those they accuse or to defend themselves.
If the commission succeeds in rooting out the rotten potatoes in both the police service and politics, it would have been a worthy exercise in spite of our collective fatigue over such bodies.
LISTEN | How Cachalia missed calls from Ramaphosa
'South Africans tired of commissions of inquiry': parties on Ramaphosa's response to Mkhwanazi allegations
Ramaphosa sets commission to probe police rot
Cyril establishes commission of inquiry to probe Mkhwanazi's claims as Mchunu is iced
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos