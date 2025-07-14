However, the problems facing the taxi industry are more complex than that. The taxi industry is an important player in the public transport sector. Minibus taxis transport more than 15-million passengers daily. It is a billion-rand industry that has created thousands of jobs.
But unless the industry is formalised and regulated and the government enforces the laws of the country, it will continue being a source of violence.
The fight over routes and the intimidation of other players in the industry, such as e-hailing services, is not because the industry is struggling, but because some within the industry have uncontrollable greed. These are the people who have made taxi ranks killing fields as they eliminate competition.
This newspaper has reported numerous stories about taxi “patrollers” who stop motorists and evict passengers. The industry is a law unto itself. Creecy says those patrollers are illegal – but why is the government allowing taxi owners to intimidate other motorists?
The government needs to insist on formalising and regulating the industry so that it operates within clear boundaries like other sectors of the economy. The government must also reclaim our roads from the taxi operators by enforcing the laws of this country. The government’s intervention in making the business more profitable must be accompanied by a policy shift that will make the taxi business accountable for its actions.
SOWETAN SAYS | Formalise taxi industry to curb violence
Image: Antonio Muchave
It is positive news that transport minister Barbara Creecy has good intentions to end the taxi violence in the country.
She told this publication that she intends starting a conversation with financial institutions and car maker Toyota – to bring down the monthly instalments taxi owners pay for their minibus taxis.
Creecy said one of the root causes of violence is that taxi owners don’t make enough money to repay their taxis, so they fight each other over routes to eliminate competition. Creecy believes that once the minibus taxis become more affordable, the incidents of violence will decline.
It is a welcome development that would go a long way in helping taxi owners who are in distress. The industry is also facing challenges of higher fuel prices and increasing vehicle prices. According to a report by our sister publication Business Day, the price of a Toyota Hi-Ace has gone up more than 45% since 2015, with taxi owners now paying R6,000 more in instalments per month than they did eight years ago.
