An independent panel appointed by the Council of Medical Schemes in 2019, and chaired by Adv Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, has drawn back the curtain on racial bias in SA’s healthcare fraud detection systems.
After carefully reviewing complaints and examining processes, systems, and scoring models used by medical aid schemes to detect potential fraud, the panel concluded that black medical professionals face a significantly higher risk of being flagged, audited, and sanctioned than their white counterparts.
Discovery Health, Medscheme, and GEMS were named as key players in this discriminatory conduct. The findings implied that the risk ratios were more than six times for black anaesthetists contracted by Medscheme. Black dental therapists at GEMS faced three times the risk, while black psychiatrists at Discovery Health were targeted at three-and-a-half times the rate of their white colleagues.
The industry is understandably aggrieved by these findings of systematic unfairness, and through the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF), swiftly rejected the report outright – calling it flawed, unscientific, and dangerous.
This response is troubling and irresponsible. When confronted with evidence of racial bias, BHF resorted to instinctive denial instead of engaging the report and looking at ways to promote transparency in the industry.
SOWETAN SAYS | Medical schemes must prove their innocence
Let’s be blunt: denial without proof is not a defence. If the BHF believes the panel got it wrong, they are fully within their rights to challenge the findings and to provide evidence that supports their argument through the correct channels. Posturing in the media is not helpful.
This reflex to swiftly shut down allegations of racism is part of a troubling national pattern whenever racism comes up. And it robs us, as a nation, of the opportunity to deal with systemic inequities head-on.
The panel’s work was thorough. The findings are public. The BHF and its member schemes must open their own systems to scrutiny and show that they are not perpetuating injustice under the banner of fraud prevention.
Fraudulent claims, over-servicing, abuse of benefits and improper billing practices cost SA’s medical schemes about R30bn each year, and must be tackled. But it must not be done in a way that reinforces racial injustice or institutionalises bias.
Medical schemes must open their systems to independent review. They must show, not just tell, that their processes are fair. And the burden of proof lies with them, not the professionals whose livelihoods are jeopardised by these biased models.
The public, and the many professionals who serve within this system, deserve more than a dismissal or a system that replicates the inequalities we are meant to be undoing.
