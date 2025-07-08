SOWETAN SAYS | Mkhwanazi claims must be acted on

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi caused a stir in SA’s law enforcement, and the effects are felt nationwide.
In a shocking press conference on Sunday, Mkhwanazi accused top political figures, including police minister Senzo Mchunu and deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, of interfering in police matters and even working with criminal organisations.
He also pointed fingers at members of the judiciary, prosecutors and MPs, suggesting they are involved in a corruption network connected to drug cartels and political assassinations.
These statements from one of the country’s top police officials were reportedly backed by digital evidence and internal communications. Central to this controversy is the disbanding of a highly effective inter-ministerial task team on political killings.
This unit, according to Mkhwanazi, had achieved 128 convictions and made significant progress against organised crime networks. Its sudden shutdown, allegedly ordered by Mchunu and Sibiya, raises serious questions about their motives and accountability.
This scandal has severely damaged the trust and integrity of law enforcement at a time when public confidence in the SAPS is already fragile. The recent arrest of seven senior police officers, including crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo on corruption charges, has only increased public distrust. Additionally, recent reports suggest that national police commissioner Fannie Masemola might soon be arrested over R120m corrupt property deals.
Even Mkhwanazi himself, whose motives for speaking out raises more questions than answers, hasn’t avoided scrutiny. He was previously investigated and cleared by Ipid for allegedly interfering in a drug-related arrest at a prison.
This background highlights the urgent need for transparency and fairness for everyone involved.
There are parallels to the pre-Polokwane era where state institutions were drawn into ANC factional battles. The political interference in law enforcement eventually led to the disbandment of an effective corruption-busting unit known as the Scorpions.
What followed was a weakening of institutions that were meant to fight crime and corruption during the tenure of former president Jacob Zuma. It created an environment for the politically connected to capture the state and abuse its institutions and resources. The country cannot afford go back to that dark period. It took years for the current administration to rebuild institutions and regain public trust.
President Cyril Ramaphosa cannot allow that progress to be reversed. He has already acknowledged the gravity of the situation, calling it a “grave national security concern”, and has promised action upon returning from the Brics summit. However, we need more than words. The public demands action – swift, clear and firm.
We need a thorough inquiry into Mkwanazi's allegations. Those involved must be called to testify under oath. The evidence should be presented publicly, not hidden away but made visible for all to see.
What remains to be seen is whether Ramaphosa will rise to the occasion or hide behind secrecy and inaction.
SOWETAN SAYS | Mkhwanazi claims must be acted on
