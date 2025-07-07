SOWETAN SAYS | Nation backs Banyana in Wafcon mission

SA women’s soccer team, Banyana Banyana, the winners of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco two years ago, begin their hunt for glory again this evening.
Banyana kick off their title defence against Ghana at the Stade d’Honneur in Oujda, Morocco on the back of facing yet another hurdle off the pitch. A week ago, the team was forced to boycott their training due to the nonpayment of their bonuses by the SA Football Association.
Though Safa has said the matter was resolved, which ensured their return to training, it was yet another embarrassment for the women’s team because it happened in the past ahead of their World Cup appearance. On the pitch, the team has been exceptional in their performances, and that alone gives us enough confidence that they will defend their title.
The continued blunders by Safa in their handling of the team’s pay issues are not only a disservice to their talent but a shame for our football. The team has not only made great strides in the past by winning a continental trophy after years of heartbreak, but also serves as beacon of hope for women’s sport in the country.
To go from a decade of missing out on the Wafcon finals to winning it is a monumental achievement that should not only be rewarded with public support but money too.
This is why it is highly disappointing that the team’s preparation for this tournament has been punctuated by controversy and muted cheers to defend their title.
Not only are Banyana Banyana talented, but they are equally competitive, which ought to make all of us proud. The team will seek to defend their title without the dependable striker Thembi Kgatlana, who has withdrawn from the squad for personal reasons. While Kgatlana’s absence will lessen the firepower that Banyana has in front of goal, this tournament presents an exciting prospect for the likes of Hildah Magaia to carry our hopes of gold on their shoulders.
The team coach, Desiree Ellis, has become some kind of icon of our women’s football progress, having overseen the evolution of the team in previous championships. We will cheer her and the team as they endeavour to make history by defending the title they won with aplomb the last time.
Her team deserves to have the support and affection of the nation they represent as they take on Ghana tonight.
SOWETAN SAYS | Nation backs Banyana in Wafcon mission
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
