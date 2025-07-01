SOWETAN SAYS | Eskom cannot punish paying residents

Eskom insists it cannot keep throwing good money after bad by replacing broken transformers in communities where electricity theft, meter tampering and illegal connections are rife.
On the surface, this seems logical. Last year alone, more than 522 transformers were replaced in Gauteng. More than 200 still need replacing, at a cost of more than R12m.
In addition, SA municipal debt as of January 31 stood at R94.1bn, with Gauteng municipalities accounting for the largest amount owed to the utility at R29.4bn. Most of it is owed by households.
But when entire communities are left in the dark for months – or even years – because of the actions of a few, a vital question arises: what about those who pay?
Somewhere between Eskom’s logic and reality lies an injustice: households that do pay for their electricity are being cut off and left to suffer as collateral damage in Eskom’s war against illegal connections.
In areas like Sebokeng, Ivory Park, Diepsloot, and other so-called “hotspots”, where transformers blew up due to illegal connections, households that do pay (though many of them are poor) are the ones bearing the brunt.
Electricity in these communities is as precious as gold. It’s what allows children to study on cold winter nights, pensioners to keep medication refrigerated, and families to preserve the little food they can afford. Without it, daily life becomes a struggle for survival.
The stories are distressing. A diabetic mother has to place her insulin injections on a concrete floor to keep them cool. Parents are forced to lock their families indoors by nightfall for safety. And in the background, the broken promise of “electricity for all”.
Yes, Eskom cannot replace the same transformer multiple times in areas where tampering persists. But punishing everyone, including those who pay and comply, is not a solution.
At the same time, communities must acknowledge their role in the problem. Often, these illegal connections are not hidden – they are visible and known. But there is often a culture of silence or indifference, and sometimes even quiet acceptance. Residents who see these dangerous practices unfolding on their streets cannot simply fold their arms and look away.
They need to work with Eskom to stop the tampering and help protect the infrastructure.
No-one deserves to live in darkness because of someone else’s wrongdoing. Eskom must stop treating the powerless as disposable – and communities must help protect what little power they still have.
SOWETAN SAYS | Eskom cannot punish paying residents
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko
Eskom insists it cannot keep throwing good money after bad by replacing broken transformers in communities where electricity theft, meter tampering and illegal connections are rife.
On the surface, this seems logical. Last year alone, more than 522 transformers were replaced in Gauteng. More than 200 still need replacing, at a cost of more than R12m.
In addition, SA municipal debt as of January 31 stood at R94.1bn, with Gauteng municipalities accounting for the largest amount owed to the utility at R29.4bn. Most of it is owed by households.
But when entire communities are left in the dark for months – or even years – because of the actions of a few, a vital question arises: what about those who pay?
Somewhere between Eskom’s logic and reality lies an injustice: households that do pay for their electricity are being cut off and left to suffer as collateral damage in Eskom’s war against illegal connections.
In areas like Sebokeng, Ivory Park, Diepsloot, and other so-called “hotspots”, where transformers blew up due to illegal connections, households that do pay (though many of them are poor) are the ones bearing the brunt.
Electricity in these communities is as precious as gold. It’s what allows children to study on cold winter nights, pensioners to keep medication refrigerated, and families to preserve the little food they can afford. Without it, daily life becomes a struggle for survival.
The stories are distressing. A diabetic mother has to place her insulin injections on a concrete floor to keep them cool. Parents are forced to lock their families indoors by nightfall for safety. And in the background, the broken promise of “electricity for all”.
Yes, Eskom cannot replace the same transformer multiple times in areas where tampering persists. But punishing everyone, including those who pay and comply, is not a solution.
At the same time, communities must acknowledge their role in the problem. Often, these illegal connections are not hidden – they are visible and known. But there is often a culture of silence or indifference, and sometimes even quiet acceptance. Residents who see these dangerous practices unfolding on their streets cannot simply fold their arms and look away.
They need to work with Eskom to stop the tampering and help protect the infrastructure.
No-one deserves to live in darkness because of someone else’s wrongdoing. Eskom must stop treating the powerless as disposable – and communities must help protect what little power they still have.
Eskom has abandoned us, cry residents
City Power, Eskom settle R3.2bn billing dispute after months of talks
Soweto residents protest over power outages
Electricity outages in KZN and Eastern Cape as winter weather bites
Most councils fail to meet Eskom debt-relief conditions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos