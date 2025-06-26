SOWETAN SAYS | We trust plan to guard school kids will work

For several years, reports of violent behaviour in and around SA schools had become a common topic in the media. Just a week ago, the nation was further shocked by the story of a grade 11 pupil in Tshwane who was stabbed to death outside the school gate after writing an exam.
Two youths aged 19 have since been arrested for the murder at Lesedi Secondary School in Lethabong, Pretoria East. One of the teens is also a pupil at the school. This murder is not an isolated case of extreme violence at schools, according to a report this week. Minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube has revealed that police crime statistics for the 2023/24 financial year show 28 cases of pupils who were killed by other learners. This revelation was made at the announcement of a collaborative effort by police and basic education to fight violence in schools.
Apart from posing a threat to the safety of learners and teachers, violence at schools also eats at their human rights of the learners and those of the surrounding communities. Schools should be centres of learning and excellence, and these cannot be achieved where violence reigns.
For any section of society to live is an affront to the ideals of democracy and a betrayal of the Struggle for freedom. The successful transition to democracy was meant to afford South Africans, more so the children, a peaceful and inspirational environment to allow them to grow, learn and display their talents.
The violence at the schools and beyond also points to the state's failure to protect its children. The founding father of our nation, Nelson Mandela, who was enthusiastically keen on the healthy development of the young ones, once said: “The true character of a society is revealed in how it treats its children.”
With more than 200 schools countrywide identified as hotspots for violence, we have fallen behind as a nation in securing a peaceful existence for the children. We trust the new strategy of collaboration by Gwarube and her police counterpart, Senzo Mchunu, to restore order at schools will bear fruit. Beyond that, hopefully, the return of peace will inspire the learners who had dropped out of fear of bullying and violence to go back and finish their school careers.
Meanwhile, though no effort should be spared by the arms of the state involved to end the violence, the communities around the schools also have a role to play. The safety of their children starts with them.
SOWETAN SAYS | We trust plan to guard school kids will work
Image: Freddy Mavunda
