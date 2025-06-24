OPINION | Feya Faku lived for good music, style and flavour

I woke up on Tuesday to the shocking news of the passing of a composer, arranger, performer and recording artist Fezile Feya Faku.
I have known Feya for more than three decades. We met on our way to Grahamstown Jazz Festival, I was a rookie, and he was a veteran. He guided me through the small town throughout the weekend, and it was fun combined with hard work
We then became closer as appreciators of jazz and later did several projects together. He had time for me, and I had time for him as well. He was one of many artists that made the Radio Metro Live Jazz performances at M2 studios to thrive at the time.
Feya loved good music, clothes and food. He was a quiet fellow at times, but his silence was present. He was sentimental, he would reminisce about performances with legends like Abdullah Ibrahim, Winston Mankunku Ngozi, and he was also compassionate. He was a present friend during the last days of drummer Lulu Gontsana.
We worked on a special project; his documentary and big band recording and it was special as it was the first time I delved into filming. He used to make a joke out of it 'my friend you are now a film maker' which sounded funny because all we were trying to do was to capture his life while he was still alive.
We sat over meals for a long period of time sketching the documentary, visited his hometown, met his family in the Eastern Cape after filming in Johannesburg. His two sons were like their father, very quiet and not talkative, however we got the gist of the family man he was.
It is a pity some of the good visuals we had were stolen during an accident involving our videographer. It upset me because in filming you must always save visuals onto different gadgets, but he was very calm about it and even laughed it off.
The last time I spoke with him was before his performance at Mandela Sanctuary. I told him about the possible launch of the Big Band Album and DVD, and he was excited. Unfortunately he will not be there to see the joy on the faces of people again when he performs his magic. My hope is that we can share the documentary with those who loved his music.
He is resting. He had a beautiful relationship and was extremely proud of his two sons and they will continue with the legacy he left behind.
Not many people are lucky to die doing what they love, he was on duty when called to the yonder.
Good night my friend, rest , you have run your race, till in the morning.
OPINION | Feya Faku lived for good music, style and flavour
Legendary jazz trumpeter gone before his documentary could be seen
