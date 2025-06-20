SOWETAN SAYS | Blatant disregard for the poor's dignity

For almost a year, the residents of Pennyville, near the New Canada railway station and Soweto, have suffered from a foul, unbearable smell coming from a pool of stagnant, toxic water next to a mine dump that is not far from their homes.
The smell, commonly experienced in the mornings and late afternoons, creeps into their homes and clings to their clothing, with residents reporting health issues as a result.
And yet, the response from those in power has been little more than bureaucratic deflection.
The City of Joburg blames acid mine drainage from nearby mining operations by DRD Gold, citing tests that have confirmed the presence of industrial effluent. The mining company, on the other hand, denies responsibility and points to a complex mix of factors, including sediment build-up, sewage leaks and inflows of unknown effluents.
While the responsibility dispute continues, residents, who are feeling abandoned, are paying the price. The entire community has suffered lifestyle disruptions. They can’t sleep, eat outdoors or enjoy fresh air as the sickening smell is pervasive. Worse, residents such as Lindiwe Ndevu and Nontethelelo Cwele battle chronic respiratory symptoms, vomiting and blocked chests. The stench has stolen their health, dignity and peace.
It is disappointing that the city identified the problem almost a year ago yet has taken no steps to contain it. No cleanup has been initiated, no protective barriers erected, no relief provided to the sick and struggling.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
This failure is unacceptable, especially since the city has several tools at its disposal to address the situation.
It can issue legal directives under the National Environment Management Act, recover cleanup costs from the polluter through the National Water Act and declare the area a water services emergency or convene an inter-agency response with the mine and national departments.
Instead, while lives are disrupted and endangered, it has settled for investigations and platitudes.
Likewise, DRD Gold cannot simply wash its hands of this problem. If it believes it is not to blame, then it should proactively assist in uncovering the truth about the contamination.
Meanwhile, the department of mineral resources & energy, as custodians of regulating mining and enforcing environmental compliance, has remained disturbingly silent. This lack of leadership borders on being unconstitutional.
This ongoing environmental crisis violates the constitutional rights of citizens to a healthy environment, dignity and healthcare.
The city cannot continue to hide behind claims of jurisdictional confusion or “waiting for feedback from national departments” while residents suffer. It cannot ignore its constitutional and statutory duties or continue treating working-class communities as collateral damage in the name of industrial development.
