SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | Will Ramaphosa finally find the courage to sack Nkabane following a string of misjudgements?
What could save her is that the president seems to have misplaced the axe he wielded to deal decisive with rogue ministers
Nobuhle Nkabane’s rapid rise in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government took some of her comrades in KwaZulu-Natal by surprise. Not because she lacked political credentials – but because it all happened too quickly.
Nkabane was sent to parliament after the 2019 general elections and, two years later, she was appointed deputy to mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe. Last year, Ramaphosa promoted her to the prominent role of minister of higher education. In addition to being highly educated, with a PhD in administration from the University of KwaZulu-Natal – she has a decorated record of leading ANC structures before she was elected to the party's NEC in 2022...
