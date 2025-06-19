MALAIKA MAHLATSI | National dialogue is a costly diversion for South Africans from well-known government failures
There's a lack of political will to take proactive action about issues raised at already available forums
On June 10, President Cyril Ramaphosa stood before the country and announced that over the coming months, SA would have a national dialogue, an idea that he first proposed just over a year ago.
The national dialogue is set to commence with a national convention on August 15 followed by a series of community engagements across SA. The initiative is intended to provide a platform for South Africans to collectively discuss solutions to the country's social, political and economic challenges. Since the announcement of the initiative, there have been reports about its financial costs, which are estimated at just over R700m...
